Twitter layoffs – live: Elon Musk to announce ‘thousands’ of job losses
‘This action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward,’ a memo to staff reportedly says
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk will begin massive layoffs at the company on Friday, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.
Thousands of employees at the company may lose their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday, according tomultiple US media reports.
“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the internal memo to the employees noted.
“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”
Mr Musk has already made several changes to the company, starting with the firing of three of its top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal.
He had earlier told prospective investors that he intended to reduce the company’s staff from around 7,500 down to just over 2,000.
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that he planned to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter – about half the company’s workforce.
Twitter may have lost over 1 million accounts since Musk takeover
Twitter may have lost more than a million accounts since new boss Elon Musk took over the company, a new report says.
Over 850,000 accounts were deactivated, and nearly 500,000 were suspended, according to an estimate by Bot Sentinel, a firm that tracks inauthentic behavior on Twitter.
“Based on our internal data, we estimate 877,000 Twitter accounts were deactivated, and a further 497,000 were suspended between October 27 and November 1. That’s more than double the usual number,” Christopher Bouzy, founder of Bot Sentinel, tweeted.
The estimate suggests there may have been a nearly 200 per cent increase in account losses on the microblogging platform since the multibillionaire closed the deal and bought the social media company.
Employees are quickly trying to unlink their Twitter accounts and work emails
Twitter staff are reportedly trying to quickly unlink their accounts on the platform from their work emails since the company mandates the two are connected.
Multiple reports suggest employees have started realising they have been laid off from the fact that their work logins are not working.
The company said in a memo earlier that it was laying off employees in “an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path.”
“It’s total chaos, house melting down, everyone looking towards this email,” one employee said, according to NBCNews.
Twitter sued for mass layoffs without enough notice
Twitter was reportedly sued over new boss Elon Musk’s plan to eliminate thousands of jobs at the company.
A class-action lawsuit was filed on Thursday in San Francisco federal court, Bloomberg News reported.
The lawsuit reportedly cited the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act which restricts large companies from carrying out massive layoffs without at least 60 days of advance notice to employees.
Twitter employees are calling Friday 'The Snap' and posting Thanos memes
Anticipating the layoff of over half of the company’s workforce on Friday, some Twitter employees are reportedly calling the day ‘The Snap,’ in reference to the Marvel villain’s extermination of half of all life in the universe.
Casey Newton, a former editor for The Verge, tweeted that dozens of Twitter’s employees are also posting possible farewell messages on Slack.
“We are grateful for your contributions to Twitter and your patience as we move through this process,” Twitter reportedly told its staff.
Employees received emails saying layoffs are starting today
Twitter staff reportedly received an unsigned email on Thursday announcing that layoffs are coming on Friday morning (today).
Employees will be notified either via their official company email accounts if they still have jobs, or via their personal email accounts if their “employment is affected,” according to NBCNews.
Everyone affected by the layoffs will receive an email by 9AM PST Friday, the internal memo reportedly said.
