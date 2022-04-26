Twitter-Elon Musk news: Founder Jack Dorsey hails billionaire takeover as ‘solution’ to platform’s problems
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn
After Twitter said it has reached an agreement to sell the company to Elon Musk for around $44bn, the platform’s former chief and co-founder Jack Dorsey has called the billionaire’s takeover of the company the “singular solution” he trusts.
The deal was announced by the social media platform on Monday after days of negotiations between the world’s richest person and the Twitter board.
Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private after days of intense negotiations between the entrepreneur and the platform’s board.
The board announced it had reached a deal with Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.
Musk will likely make some significant changes to the social media platform, having made several hints in recent months about what his intentions are. It comes after Musk’s friend Dorsey stepped down as CEO and Parag Agrawal took over.
Jack Dorsey calls Elon Musk ‘singular solution’ he trusts
Twitter co-founder and former chief Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk is the “singular solution” he trusts.
Sharing concerns about Twitter being “owned by Wall Street and the ad model”, Mr Dorsey said the platform being run as a company was always his “sole issue” and “biggest regret.”
“I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company,” he said.
“Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” the former Twitter chief added.
Elon Musk sends first tweet after buying Twitter
Twitter announces company will be sold to Tesla titan Elon Musk for $44bn
Twitter announces company will be sold to Elon Musk
Entrepreneur will pay $54.20 cash per share and deal expected to close in 2022
How much will Jack Dorsey make from selling Twitter to Elon Musk?
How much will Jack Dorsey make from selling Twitter to Elon Musk?
Tech entrepreneur founded and still owns 2% stake in social media platform
Elon Musk’s ten most notable tweets, from Covid-complaints to Bill Gates and Joe Biden-bashing
Elon Musk’s ten most notable tweets
Tesla founder is reportedly nearing a deal with the social media site
How to delete your Twitter account
Twitter’s decision to sell the company to Elon musk for $44bn has left some users seriously considering their future on the social media platform.
With Mr Musk promising to defend “free speech” and the prospect of banned right-wing figures, such as Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, potentially being welcomed back, critics are deleting their accounts, even as the businessman welcomed them on Twitter.
How to delete your Twitter account
Some users concerned after Tesla boss Elon Musk agreed to buy social media platform for $44bn
Jeff Bezos weighs in on Elon Musk buying Twitter
The world’s second richest man took to twitter to question China’s leverage over the Tesla CEO and Twitter.
“Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?” he tweeted.
What are Elon Musk’s politics?
Elon Musk has claimed that he wants to stay “out of politics” but has made numerous criticisms of the US government.
In early December, he hammered US president Joe Biden’s flagship infrastructure and social spending bills for granting unnecessary subsidies to the electric car industry and increasing the “insane” federal budget deficit.
The 50-year-old’s exact politics can be hard to pin down. He has donated often to both Democrats and Republicans while variously declaring himself a “moderate”, a “socialist”, and “socially liberal and fiscally conservative”.
According to data gathered by the non-profit lobbying watchdog Open Secrets, Elon Musk has given a total of $1.2m to politicians, parties, political action committees (PACs), and referendum campaigns since 2002.
That money went almost equally to Democrats, with $542,000, and Republicans, with $574,500, with another $85,000 going to two broadly left-wing referendum campaigns in California. The balance has fluctuated over the years: in 2006, 2013 and 2017 he donated overwhelmingly to Republicans, while in 2015 he gave exclusively to Democrats.
