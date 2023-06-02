Twitter’s head of trust and safety resigns from Elon Musk’s platform
Ella Irwin had been in the job since November resignation of Yoel Roth
Related video: Elon Musk hires new female CEO for Twitter
Twitter’s head of trust and safety says that she has resigned from Elon Musk’s social media platform.
Ella Irwin was in charge of content moderation at the company, which has faced allegations of an increase in harmful content since the Tesla CEO bought the company last October.
Ms Irwin only took over the job from Yoel Roth last November after he also resigned from the San Francisco-based company. She confirmed her resignation to Reuters on Thursday.
Neither Mr Irwin nor Mr Musk has posted on Twitter about her departure.
Mr Muk announced earlier this month that he was hiring Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s former advertising chief, to replace him as Twitter’s new CEO.
Twitter investor Fidelity says the company is now worth just a third of the $44bn that the billionaire paid for it. Mr Musk has publically admitted he paid too much for the company, a deal he tried repeatedly to get out of before closing the deal.
Mr Musk has made huge staff cuts since he bought the company, with the original headcount of around 7,5000 employees being slashed to below 2,000 by February.
The company has struggled to keep advertisers with many company’s not wanting their brands or products to appear alongside unsuitable and unmoderated content.
An emailed comment request to Twitter from The Independent received an automated poop emoji in return.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies