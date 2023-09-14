Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1694707950

Nasa UFO report: Scientists reveal first-ever report on unidentified anomalous phenomena

Space agency releases pioneering report on unexplained events spotted by pilots and others

Anthony Cuthbertson,Andrew Griffin
Thursday 14 September 2023 17:12
Comments

Nasa has released the first findings from its report into unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UFOs.

The US space agency commissioned the study in response to a variety of reports of what appear to be unexplained and unknown craft, reported by US pilots and others.

It said that unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, are defined as “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective”. It noted that there are very few high-quality observations of the phenomena, which makes them difficult to understand scientifically.

The first report found “there is no reason to conclude that existing UAP reports have an extraterrestrial source”, however Nasa chief Bill Nelson said he personally believes aliens are out there.

“There is a global fascination with UAPs,” he said. “Much of that fascination is due to the unknown nature of it.”

A media briefing on the report was live streamed from Nasa’s official YouTube channel.

1694704768

Nasa’s UAP report briefing comes to a close

That’s it from Nasa’s panel.

Here’s a round-up of the main things we learned today:

Nasa says more needs to be done to explain mysterious sightings in the sky

• There is no evidence that any UAP sightings so far have been extraterrestrial

Nasa chief Bill Nelson believes in aliens

• Nasa has appointed a new director of research for UAPs, but won’t name them due to the risk of harrassment

Anthony Cuthbertson14 September 2023 16:19
1694703960

Nasa panel urges Mexico to make ‘alien corpse’ samples available for study

The panel comments on the peculiar unveiling of ‘alien corpses’ at Mexico’s congress yesterday, which were presented by a controversial UFO enthusiast.

David Spergel, who chaired the latest UAP study, urged the Mexican government to make the samples available for scientific study. “We don’t know the nature of those samples,” he said.

Dan Evans, an assistant deputy associate administrator, added: “One of the main things we’re trying to do here today is to move conjecture and conspiracy towards science and sanity and you do that with data.”

You can read more about those ‘aliens’ here.

(Reuters)
Anthony Cuthbertson14 September 2023 16:06
1694702549

Nasa won’t name new UAP research director

Nasa is keeping the name of its new UAP research director a secret.

The reason for not telling us, apparently, is fears about online harassment.

“Some of the threats have been beyond the pale, quite frankly, towards some of our panelists.”

The new role is aimed at “developing and the implementation of Nasa’s vision for UAP research,” Bill Nelson said.

“We will use Nasa’s expertise to work with agencies to analyse UAP.”

Anthony Cuthbertson14 September 2023 15:42
1694701530

Nasa appoints director of UAP research

Bill Nelson says Nasa has appointed a director for UAP research, a brand new post for the US space agency.

“The top takeaway from the study is that there’s a lot more to learn,” he says, adding that the study did not find any evidence of any UAP having an extraterrestrial origin.

“But we don’t know what these UAP are. That’s why I’m announcing that Nasa has appointed a Nasa director of UAP research. They are being tasked with developing and overseeing the implementation of Nasa’s vision for UAP research.”

Anthony Cuthbertson14 September 2023 15:25
1694701017

Nasa chief says he believes there is alien life out there

The Nasa chief is carrying on with his opening remarks, saying that he believes aliens are out there.

“Nasa has a statuatory authority to look for life in the universe,” Bill Nelson continues.

“With the James Webb [telescope] looking at the exoplanets, we are now beginning to discover, and somewhere out there we will discover, another medium-sized stony planet around a medium-sized sun or star at just the right distance... that has carbon, that will have a habitable atmosphere.

“If you ask me do I believe there’s life in a universe that is so vast that it’s hard for me to comprehend how big it is, my personal answer is yes. But I asked some of our scientists: What is the mathematical probability that there is life out there in the universe? And if you calculate in billions of stars in billions of galaxies that there’s replicated in what I just said, another stony planet, the answer was ‘at least a trillion’. That’s from our scientists.”

Anthony Cuthbertson14 September 2023 15:16
1694700503

Nasa chief says there is ‘global fascination’ with UAPs

Nasa chief Bill Nelson says he is asked about UAP wherever he goes in the world.

“There is a global fascination with UAPs,” he says. “Much of that fascination is due to the unknown nature of it. Think about it: most UAP sightings result in very limited data. That makes it even more difficult to draw scientific conclusions about the nature of UAP.”

Anthony Cuthbertson14 September 2023 15:08
1694700256

And we’re underway!

We’re starting with some opening remarks, starting with Nasa chief Bill Nelson.

“We are looking for signs of life, past and present,” he says. “And it’s in our DNA to explore and ask why things are the way they are.”

(Nasa)
Anthony Cuthbertson14 September 2023 15:04
1694700088

Nasa UAP report hearing about to get underway

The hearing to discuss this report is about to start.

Here’s a reminder of who will be there:

  • NASA Administrator Bill Nelson
  • Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington
  • Dan Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate
  • David Spergel, president, Simons Foundation and chair of NASA’s UAP independent study team
Anthony Cuthbertson14 September 2023 15:01
1694699733

UAP report urges Nasa to be more proactive in hunting UFOs

The report concludes that Nasa needs to use more sophisticated data analysis techniques, including AI and machine learning, in order to be more robust and systematic when searching for UAPs.

At present, the detection of UAP is often serendipitous, captured by sensors that were not designed or calibrated for this purpose, and which lack comprehensive metadata. Coupled with incomplete data archiving and curation, this means that the origin of numerous UAP remain uncertain. The importance of detecting UAP with multiple, well-calibrated sensors is thus paramount, and accordingly we recommend that Nasa leverage its considerable expertise in this domain to potentially utilize multispectral or hyperspectral data as part of a rigorous data acquisition campaign.

Nasa UAP report
Anthony Cuthbertson14 September 2023 14:55
1694699194

Nasa says mysterious sightings cannot yet be explained

We cannot yet explain mysterious sightings in the sky, Nasa panel says

Nasa cannot yet explain all of the mysterious sightings that have been spotted in the sky, a major new report has said.

Anthony Cuthbertson14 September 2023 14:46

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in