Nasa UFO report: Scientists reveal first-ever report on unidentified anomalous phenomena
Space agency releases pioneering report on unexplained events spotted by pilots and others
Nasa has released the first findings from its report into unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UFOs.
The US space agency commissioned the study in response to a variety of reports of what appear to be unexplained and unknown craft, reported by US pilots and others.
It said that unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, are defined as “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective”. It noted that there are very few high-quality observations of the phenomena, which makes them difficult to understand scientifically.
The first report found “there is no reason to conclude that existing UAP reports have an extraterrestrial source”, however Nasa chief Bill Nelson said he personally believes aliens are out there.
“There is a global fascination with UAPs,” he said. “Much of that fascination is due to the unknown nature of it.”
A media briefing on the report was live streamed from Nasa’s official YouTube channel.
Nasa’s UAP report briefing comes to a close
That’s it from Nasa’s panel.
Here’s a round-up of the main things we learned today:
• There is no evidence that any UAP sightings so far have been extraterrestrial
• Nasa has appointed a new director of research for UAPs, but won’t name them due to the risk of harrassment
Nasa panel urges Mexico to make ‘alien corpse’ samples available for study
The panel comments on the peculiar unveiling of ‘alien corpses’ at Mexico’s congress yesterday, which were presented by a controversial UFO enthusiast.
David Spergel, who chaired the latest UAP study, urged the Mexican government to make the samples available for scientific study. “We don’t know the nature of those samples,” he said.
Dan Evans, an assistant deputy associate administrator, added: “One of the main things we’re trying to do here today is to move conjecture and conspiracy towards science and sanity and you do that with data.”
You can read more about those ‘aliens’ here.
Nasa won’t name new UAP research director
Nasa is keeping the name of its new UAP research director a secret.
The reason for not telling us, apparently, is fears about online harassment.
“Some of the threats have been beyond the pale, quite frankly, towards some of our panelists.”
The new role is aimed at “developing and the implementation of Nasa’s vision for UAP research,” Bill Nelson said.
“We will use Nasa’s expertise to work with agencies to analyse UAP.”
Nasa appoints director of UAP research
Bill Nelson says Nasa has appointed a director for UAP research, a brand new post for the US space agency.
“The top takeaway from the study is that there’s a lot more to learn,” he says, adding that the study did not find any evidence of any UAP having an extraterrestrial origin.
“But we don’t know what these UAP are. That’s why I’m announcing that Nasa has appointed a Nasa director of UAP research. They are being tasked with developing and overseeing the implementation of Nasa’s vision for UAP research.”
Nasa chief says he believes there is alien life out there
The Nasa chief is carrying on with his opening remarks, saying that he believes aliens are out there.
“Nasa has a statuatory authority to look for life in the universe,” Bill Nelson continues.
“With the James Webb [telescope] looking at the exoplanets, we are now beginning to discover, and somewhere out there we will discover, another medium-sized stony planet around a medium-sized sun or star at just the right distance... that has carbon, that will have a habitable atmosphere.
“If you ask me do I believe there’s life in a universe that is so vast that it’s hard for me to comprehend how big it is, my personal answer is yes. But I asked some of our scientists: What is the mathematical probability that there is life out there in the universe? And if you calculate in billions of stars in billions of galaxies that there’s replicated in what I just said, another stony planet, the answer was ‘at least a trillion’. That’s from our scientists.”
Nasa chief says there is ‘global fascination’ with UAPs
Nasa chief Bill Nelson says he is asked about UAP wherever he goes in the world.
“There is a global fascination with UAPs,” he says. “Much of that fascination is due to the unknown nature of it. Think about it: most UAP sightings result in very limited data. That makes it even more difficult to draw scientific conclusions about the nature of UAP.”
And we’re underway!
We’re starting with some opening remarks, starting with Nasa chief Bill Nelson.
“We are looking for signs of life, past and present,” he says. “And it’s in our DNA to explore and ask why things are the way they are.”
Nasa UAP report hearing about to get underway
The hearing to discuss this report is about to start.
Here’s a reminder of who will be there:
- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson
- Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington
- Dan Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate
- David Spergel, president, Simons Foundation and chair of NASA’s UAP independent study team
UAP report urges Nasa to be more proactive in hunting UFOs
The report concludes that Nasa needs to use more sophisticated data analysis techniques, including AI and machine learning, in order to be more robust and systematic when searching for UAPs.
