Nasa has released the first findings from its report into unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UFOs.

The US space agency commissioned the study in response to a variety of reports of what appear to be unexplained and unknown craft, reported by US pilots and others.

It said that unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, are defined as “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective”. It noted that there are very few high-quality observations of the phenomena, which makes them difficult to understand scientifically.

The first report found “there is no reason to conclude that existing UAP reports have an extraterrestrial source”, however Nasa chief Bill Nelson said he personally believes aliens are out there.

“There is a global fascination with UAPs,” he said. “Much of that fascination is due to the unknown nature of it.”

A media briefing on the report was live streamed from Nasa’s official YouTube channel.