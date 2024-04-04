M25 closures to last ‘several hours’ after crash closes all four lanes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A stretch of the M25 will remain closed by police for hours due to a collision which left a driver in hospital early this morning.

All four lanes of the motorway have been closed between Junction 6 and Junction 5 near Limpsfield, Surrey, after the crash which happened around 6.55am on Thursday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses after a black Vauxhall Astra left the carriageway and travelled down the embankment before stopping at Water Lane.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “There is currently a full closure of all four lanes of the M25 anticlockwise between Junction 6 and Junction 5. Water Lane is also closed northbound after the junction with Park Road.

“These closures are likely to remain in place for several hours while we gather the evidence required for our investigation into the collision.

Were you affected by this incident? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk

A Vauxhall Astra stopped after a crash on the M25 ( Google images )

“We appreciate that this will unavoidably cause disruption for motorists and apologise for the inconvenience. Officers are working hard to get the lanes reopened as soon as possible.”

A driver was rushed to hospital and is receiving medical treatment. No other injuries were reported, according to Surrey Police.

The force has urged any witnesses with CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage of the incident to get in touch by quoting PR/45240037450 via their website or 101.