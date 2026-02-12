Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The question posed by travel writer Anna Hart – is going to the US embarrassing now? – has prompted a passionate and polarised response from Independent readers.

For many, the answer was yes. Some felt that visiting would make you “complicit”, arguing that spending money in the US supports an administration they see as authoritarian and dangerous. A boycott, they added, is a moral choice – even if it affects some local businesses, the aim is to put pressure on the country.

Safety was another major concern. Commenters mentioned fears about ICE agents, strict immigration checks, and new surveillance rules. For some, the US no longer feels welcoming, and the country they once admired seems harder to recognise.

But not everyone agreed. Some said travel is a personal decision, shaped more by cost, convenience, or weather than politics.

Taken together, the comments revealed a clear divide, with some seeing travel as a moral statement, while others saw it as simply a holiday.

Here’s what you had to say:

No desire to visit

My family and I are planning a big family holiday for 2026.

The only country we have all agreed not to visit is the USA. Such a shame because it has so much to offer. We just have no desire to visit while the current administration is in the White House.

Molecan

The power of border guards

I first went on a visa in the 1980s. Even the US embassy interview emphasised that my entry was entirely at the discretion of the border guards at JFK airport. These people have enormous power and their mandate now is different. So I won’t be going back for a while.

Scepticalscientist

This is not the USA I wish to support

I have journeyed through a lot of the USA for close to 40 years and found some wonderful people, and have friends in various places from Chicago to New York to LA, etc.

But no more travel is planned as Trumpy and his buddies seem to bring out the worst in some of their fellow Americans. This is not the USA I wish to support, as I have explained to friends over there (they are also afraid).

Unfortunately, I don't believe it will end with Trumpy’s demise; the undercurrent seems too powerful and the extreme right wing have been given their freedom to shout the things they obviously kept well hidden.

Well, it was good while it lasted.

Stimpymo

I will vote with my wallet

If you give money to it, you tacitly support it. So no, I won't be enriching Trump and his gang of untrained ICE agents or redneck hoteliers or car rental firms owned by MAGA supporters.

I will vote with my wallet every time and hit them in their soft underbelly of offensiveness. And it appears that it works when enough people take the same attitude and actions, as we are seeing play out now.

Of course some innocent parties will suffer needlessly, but this is really their fight to take on with the administration, not mine. The more pressured they become, the worse the rap sheet against Trump. I am not in favour of alleviating that pressure. That's just how the cookie crumbles. Good Americans who are suffering under Trump need to fight harder and shout louder. The only place to fight is in the ring, not the stands.

Moo100

I’ve vowed not to return

Republican MAGA America is fast becoming a a neo-fascist state where troops are deployed on the streets to quell peaceful protests and ICE agents execute innocent citizens. Personally, I love the USA and have visited many times. But I've vowed not to return as long as the Mango Mussolini is in power.

hayneman

Probably more to do with cost

It is ultimately up to the individual. Personally, I wouldn't holiday in Turkey due to the issues there, but millions manage to. For most it is probably more to do with cost. The USA is currently very expensive to travel to, so it is pretty easy to take a stand. If it became cheaper I think it might become less embarrassing.

Based on Turkey, Egypt and the UAE being in the top 10 destinations for UK tourists, I would suggest cost and weather have more influence than high-minded considerations for the majority.

Langley

Why anyone would come here is beyond me

I’m a Brit and have been living in the US 30 years. Why anyone would come here is beyond me when there are so many more beautiful and welcoming countries to visit.

At the best of times it confuses me why people come here, much less right now.

67Chap

It’s not embarrassing – it’s dangerous

It's not embarrassing to visit the New Democratic States of America. It's dangerous. Especially if you've made derogatory remarks online about their Supreme Leader.

Redlorries

Choose your state wisely

If you have to come, choose your state wisely. California welcomes all humans, regardless of any Trump-related issues. Please come visit – we need you.

Rkizx

It makes you complicit

Actually, it’s not that it’s embarrassing per se, more that it makes you complicit.

All forms of protest are worthwhile, no matter how small. Choosing a holiday destination that aligns with your own values is quite a simple but effective one.

InnocentBystander

Pariah status comes at a cost

I often wonder whether the electorate in the US are generally as aware of their country's foreign policy as those of other developed nations are of their own, and how their country is currently perceived by many people beyond their borders.

I suspect that their culture of rugged individualism likely means that unless it impacts them personally, many of them don't much care. But pariah status comes at a cost to all of them ultimately.

RickC

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

Want to share your views? Simply register your details below. Once registered, you can comment on the day’s top stories for a chance to be featured. Alternatively, click ‘log in’ or ‘register’ in the top right corner to sign in or sign up.

Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines, which can be found here. For a full guide on how to comment, click here.