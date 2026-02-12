‘It’s not embarrassing, it’s dangerous’: Readers on whether to risk a holiday in the US
Our community is divided over whether travelling to the US should be avoided. Some say they will boycott Trump’s America amid fears about ICE and immigration practices, while others see it simply as a personal holiday choice
The question posed by travel writer Anna Hart – is going to the US embarrassing now? – has prompted a passionate and polarised response from Independent readers.
For many, the answer was yes. Some felt that visiting would make you “complicit”, arguing that spending money in the US supports an administration they see as authoritarian and dangerous. A boycott, they added, is a moral choice – even if it affects some local businesses, the aim is to put pressure on the country.
Safety was another major concern. Commenters mentioned fears about ICE agents, strict immigration checks, and new surveillance rules. For some, the US no longer feels welcoming, and the country they once admired seems harder to recognise.
But not everyone agreed. Some said travel is a personal decision, shaped more by cost, convenience, or weather than politics.
Taken together, the comments revealed a clear divide, with some seeing travel as a moral statement, while others saw it as simply a holiday.
Here’s what you had to say:
No desire to visit
My family and I are planning a big family holiday for 2026.
The only country we have all agreed not to visit is the USA. Such a shame because it has so much to offer. We just have no desire to visit while the current administration is in the White House.
The power of border guards
I first went on a visa in the 1980s. Even the US embassy interview emphasised that my entry was entirely at the discretion of the border guards at JFK airport. These people have enormous power and their mandate now is different. So I won’t be going back for a while.
This is not the USA I wish to support
I have journeyed through a lot of the USA for close to 40 years and found some wonderful people, and have friends in various places from Chicago to New York to LA, etc.
But no more travel is planned as Trumpy and his buddies seem to bring out the worst in some of their fellow Americans. This is not the USA I wish to support, as I have explained to friends over there (they are also afraid).
Unfortunately, I don't believe it will end with Trumpy’s demise; the undercurrent seems too powerful and the extreme right wing have been given their freedom to shout the things they obviously kept well hidden.
Well, it was good while it lasted.
I will vote with my wallet
If you give money to it, you tacitly support it. So no, I won't be enriching Trump and his gang of untrained ICE agents or redneck hoteliers or car rental firms owned by MAGA supporters.
I will vote with my wallet every time and hit them in their soft underbelly of offensiveness. And it appears that it works when enough people take the same attitude and actions, as we are seeing play out now.
Of course some innocent parties will suffer needlessly, but this is really their fight to take on with the administration, not mine. The more pressured they become, the worse the rap sheet against Trump. I am not in favour of alleviating that pressure. That's just how the cookie crumbles. Good Americans who are suffering under Trump need to fight harder and shout louder. The only place to fight is in the ring, not the stands.
I’ve vowed not to return
Republican MAGA America is fast becoming a a neo-fascist state where troops are deployed on the streets to quell peaceful protests and ICE agents execute innocent citizens. Personally, I love the USA and have visited many times. But I've vowed not to return as long as the Mango Mussolini is in power.
Probably more to do with cost
It is ultimately up to the individual. Personally, I wouldn't holiday in Turkey due to the issues there, but millions manage to. For most it is probably more to do with cost. The USA is currently very expensive to travel to, so it is pretty easy to take a stand. If it became cheaper I think it might become less embarrassing.
Based on Turkey, Egypt and the UAE being in the top 10 destinations for UK tourists, I would suggest cost and weather have more influence than high-minded considerations for the majority.
Why anyone would come here is beyond me
I’m a Brit and have been living in the US 30 years. Why anyone would come here is beyond me when there are so many more beautiful and welcoming countries to visit.
At the best of times it confuses me why people come here, much less right now.
It’s not embarrassing – it’s dangerous
It's not embarrassing to visit the New Democratic States of America. It's dangerous. Especially if you've made derogatory remarks online about their Supreme Leader.
Choose your state wisely
If you have to come, choose your state wisely. California welcomes all humans, regardless of any Trump-related issues. Please come visit – we need you.
It makes you complicit
Actually, it’s not that it’s embarrassing per se, more that it makes you complicit.
All forms of protest are worthwhile, no matter how small. Choosing a holiday destination that aligns with your own values is quite a simple but effective one.
Pariah status comes at a cost
I often wonder whether the electorate in the US are generally as aware of their country's foreign policy as those of other developed nations are of their own, and how their country is currently perceived by many people beyond their borders.
I suspect that their culture of rugged individualism likely means that unless it impacts them personally, many of them don't much care. But pariah status comes at a cost to all of them ultimately.
Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.
Want to share your views? Simply register your details below. Once registered, you can comment on the day’s top stories for a chance to be featured. Alternatively, click ‘log in’ or ‘register’ in the top right corner to sign in or sign up.
Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines, which can be found here. For a full guide on how to comment, click here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks