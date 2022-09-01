Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Japan law forcing women to get husband’s consent for abortion condemned

‘Japan’s government should be embarrassed to still be imposing a requirement for spousal consent to abortion and should remove this requirement immediately,’ says campaigner

Maya Oppenheim
Women’s Correspondent
Thursday 01 September 2022 13:09
Comments
<p>Japan has some of the most restrictive abortion laws among rich nations in the world</p>

Japan has some of the most restrictive abortion laws among rich nations in the world

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Japan’s law which forces married women to gain consent from their husbands to have an abortion has been fiercely condemned by human rights campaigners.

The country has some of the most restrictive abortion laws among rich nations in the world - with Japan being one of just 11 nations which necessitates third-party permission for a pregnancy termination.

A senior official at Japan’s health ministry said it would at long last give the green light to an abortion pill made by British pharmaceutical firm Linepharma International, which is a form of medical abortion, back in May. However, he stirred controversy when he said women would still have to get their partner’s permission to have an abortion.

A medical abortion involves taking two pills, while a surgical abortion involves a medical procedure under general or local anaesthetic.

Kana Doi, the Japan director of Human Rights Watch, has hit out at the laws as she warned they infringe international legislation.

Recommended

”Japan’s government should be embarrassed to still be imposing a requirement for spousal consent to abortion and should remove this requirement immediately,” she told The Independent.

“The spousal consent requirement violates women’s rights under international law and will push some women into seeking clandestine abortions when they cannot obtain required permission.

“Only one person should decide whether or not a woman can have an abortion - the woman herself.”

Medical abortions were permitted in the UK in 1991 and in America in 2000 - with UK government data showing 14 per cent of abortions in the UK were medical in 2002, while 87 per cent of abortions were medically induced in 2021.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination and the World Health Organisation have urged Japan to overhaul its abortion laws.

Recommended

The law in Japan does include some exceptions for when a women needn’t get her partner’s permission to have an abortion - such as when she has been a victim of rape or if a pregnancy termination would pose a risk to her health.

Japan, which has been judged to have the poorest gender equality among the G7 countries, only permitted contraceptive pills as recently as 1999.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in