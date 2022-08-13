Taliban fighters beat women and fire into air to disperse protesters
Protesters demand rights to work and political participation
Taliban fighters reportedly beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rally in Kabul.
Approximately 40 women marched in front of the education ministry building in the Afghan capital while chanting: “Bread, work, and freedom.”
The protesters carried banners that read “15 August is a black day” as they demanded rights to work and political participation, according to AFP.
“Justice, justice. We’re fed up with ignorance,” chanted the protesters, according to NDTV.
The outlet reported that women protesters who took refuge in nearby shops were chased and beaten by Taliban fighters with their rifle butts.
According to multiple reports, some journalists covering the protest were also beaten by the Taliban fighters.
Ever since Taliban swept back into power last year, tens of thousands of girls have been shut out of secondary schools, while women have been barred from returning to many government jobs. Women’s Affairs Ministry was also shut down in September 2021.
On 7 May 2022, the Taliban also ordered women in Afghanistan to wear the all-covering burqa in public.
Before that, on 26 December last year, the Taliban issued a directive saying that women who wished to travel more than 45 miles (72km) should be accompanied by a “close male family member”.
It also instructed vehicle owners to refuse rides to women not wearing head or face coverings.
Further travel restrictions were placed on women in March this year, with the Taliban telling airlines in Afghanistan that women cannot board domestic or international flights without a male chaperone.
Here’s the list of all the rights women in Afghanistan have lost since the Taliban takeover.
