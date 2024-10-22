Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A woman spent seven hours trapped upside down between two boulders, after becoming stuck while trying to reach for her mobile phone on a hike in Australia.

The ordeal began after the woman lost her device walking in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley region earlier this month, and decided to attempt to retrieve it.

She soon became trapped, with her friends contacting the emergency services after failing to free her from between the large rocks.

Rescue workers embarked on a “challenging” operation, which saw them winch a 500kg boulder out of the way and navigate efforts to extract her from the ‘S’ shaped position she had found herself.

open image in gallery It took seven hours for emergency services to extract her from the boulders ( NSW Ambulance Service )

In a post on their social media page, Peter Watts, a paramedic with New South Wales Ambulance service, said: “In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic I had never encountered a job quite like this, it was challenging but incredibly rewarding.”

Photos shared by the ambulance service on Facebook show her hanging between the boulders by her feet, as well as efforts to remove the boulders in order to remove her when the area was stable.

In an interview with ABC Australia, Mr Watts said: “We were all like, how did you get down there - and how are we going to get her out?”

Despite being stuck for several hours, she only suffered minor injuries and scratches.

Both she and emergency services however were unable to retrieve her mobile phone.