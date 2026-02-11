New Amadeus River Cruises sailing includes Andre Rieu concert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Classical music fans can now experience a river cruise and concert with “King of the Waltz” conductor and violinist André Rieu.

Amadeus River Cruises has revealed details of a second Rhine Concert Cruise after a sell-out January sailing.

The cruise covers is a six-night itinerary from Cologne to Amsterdam.

The itinerary includes stops at Bonn, which is the birthplace of Beethoven, as well visits to Nijmegen, Arnhem, Rotterdam and Dordrecht.

The highlight of the cruise will be a performance by Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

The sailing will take place aboard the Amadeus Aurea, which launches in May 2026.

The ship will accommodate 158 guests in 12 suites with balconies and 67 cabins featuring panoramic windows. There will also be a Panorama Restaurant, sun deck with outdoor pool and lido bar, as well as a fitness room and river terrace.

It departs on 4 January 2027 with prices from £1,969 per person.

The fare includes the cabin, return flights from the UK, overseas transfers, all meals, beer and wine with lunch and dinner, the concert in Amsterdam, gratuities and €100 (£87) per person onboard credit.

If you can’t wait until 2027, there are also chances to see Rieu perform in Maastricht during a seven-night Saga river cruise this summer in July 2026.

Sailing aboard Spirit of the Rhine, guests will travel from the UK, have an early dinner on board and attend the concert on the first day in Maastricht before sailing to Rotterdam with stops in cities including Amsterdam and Dordrecht. Prices start from £2,989, with departures on 4 and 18 July.

