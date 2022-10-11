The two provinces Tirol and Vorarlberg are connected by the Arlberg region – the cradle of alpine skiing. But it is also known as a place of history, legend and modernity.

The Arlberg is constituted by the five main villages – St Anton, St Christoph, Stuben, Zürs and Lech – of which all of them have their own charm. Together, they result in the largest interconnected skiing area in Austria, contributing to each skier’s pleasure.

As far back as the 1920s, the Arlberg region was already a popular skiing destination and it remains one to this day. High slopes, deep powder, culinary glory and cordial cosiness all combine to make the Arlberg the perfect winter getaway.

Where to ski

Skiing is in the very marrow of the Arlberg because it has been part of everyday life in the region for more than 100 years. A range of winter sports are embedded in the locals’ DNA, and with more than 300km of marked ski runs, 87 lifts and cable cars, and 200km of off-piste variants, the Arlberg is an irresistible resort for the active traveller.

St. Anton am Arlberg is the core of downhill action. Sassy skiers head to the challenges of the world-famous Valluga (note: you must have a ski guide with you) but there is something for everyone, including snowboarding and cross-country skiing, toboggan runs and ice rinks.

With an international vibe, Zürs makes for a popular ski destination (Ski Arlberg / Andre Schönherr)

The heavenly, history-steeped St. Christoph has one of the highest cross-country ski trails in Austria, located at 1,800 metres high. The village is also home to the Ski Austria Academy, a revered alpine training centre for ski instructors, so you couldn’t be in better surroundings.

More winter sports utopia can be found in the family-friendly Stuben, whose home-from-home atmosphere never fails to enchant visitors. For those seeking a more international vibe, there is Zürs, a much-loved ski hideaway. Skiers in the earlier stages of their journey will love to hone their nascent skills at nearby Lech.

Where to eat

In the Arlberg region, you can glide from ski slopes into gourmet restaurants. Appropriately for a place of peaks, this destination offers culinary delights of the highest standard: it has the biggest density of toque restaurants in Europe, with over 30 Gault et Millau award-winning establishments.

Enjoy fine cuisine from ski huts to gourmet restaurants (Arlberg Marketing GmbH)

The relaxed, gourmet village of Lech is the elegant heart of the culinary action, where international cuisine collides with local charm at traditional huts and top-tier, gourmet restaurants alike. No wonder Lech was named as “world gourmet village” by Falstaff – it’s a joy for the connoisseur.

Over in St Christoph, skiers love to take a warming drink or lunch at its several hotel and hut sun terraces. And be sure to try out some of the traditional local dishes, including Käsespätzle, a special type of egg noodle dumpling, Gröstl, a moreish combination of potatoes, bacon, onion and spices, or the very Austrian Knödel (another delicious dumpling).

All across Arlberg, authentic hospitality and ambience allow the resort to boast endless eating options for every taste.

Where to stay

First-time visitors to the Arlberg are often stunned by the homey atmosphere across all tiers of accommodation, whether it’s simple bed-and-breakfasts, boutique hotels, rustic vacation bases or architectural stunners. From simple chalets perfect for budget-friendly breaks, to luxury hotels that offer a pampering, exclusive experience, you can find the perfect place to relax after a day in the snow.

To find out more about the unique Arlberg region, from resorts and accommodation to activities and experiences click here