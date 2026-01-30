Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Copenhagen unfolds like pages from a love letter. Cobblestones worn smooth by countless footsteps, canals reflecting the amber glow of evening windows, and a feeling of electricity in the air that speaks of acceptance.

This isn't a place where inclusivity is performative. Copenhagen is authentically, quietly revolutionary in the way it weaves queerness into its very fabric. From the rainbow crossings in Vesterbro to the late-night conversations that drift from open cafe doors, this city holds space for love in all its forms (without fanfare).

Whether it's your first brave solo adventure or you crave a healing break with your chosen family – the right accommodation becomes your cocoon after days spent discovering who you might become in a city that doesn't ask you to shrink.

The best LGBT-friendly hotels in Copenhagen 2026

At a glance

1. Hotel d'Angleterre

open image in gallery Hotel d'Angleterre is one of Copenhagen’s most prestigious addresses ( Hotel d'Angleterre )

Positioned on Kongens Nytorv like a crown jewel, the five-star sanctuary Hotel d’Angleterre has been welcoming guests since 1755. The hotel's vibe is one of understated elegance. Crystal chandeliers catch afternoon light streaming through tall windows, while contemporary Nordic design elements dance with classical French influences. Each suite tells its own story through bespoke furnishings and marble bathrooms that feel more like personal spas.

The Marchal restaurant holds a Michelin star, serving innovative interpretations of Danish cuisine that honour tradition while embracing creativity. The location places you within walking distance of Copenhagen's cultural heartbeat, from the Royal Theatre to the vibrant gay-friendly venues scattered throughout the old town.

Address: Kongens Nytorv 34, 1050, Copenhagen

Price: From £498

2. Nimb Hotel

open image in gallery Stay within the grounds of amusement park Tivoli Gardens at Nimb Hotel ( Nimb Hotel )

Nestled within the enchanting grounds of Tivoli Gardens, this boutique gem transforms Copenhagen into something from a Hans Christian Andersen tale. Each of the 38 rooms exudes individuality – with antique furnishings, Bang & Olufsen entertainment systems, and windows that frame views of either the gardens or the bustling city beyond.

The Moorish architecture creates a backdrop that feels fairytale and eminently Danish. Downstairs, the Nimb bar crafts delicious cocktails, while the brasserie serves dishes that celebrate local ingredients with international flair.

When night falls and Tivoli's lights begin to twinkle, guests can slip directly into the gardens for evening strolls that feel suspended between reality and dreams. The gay-friendly venues of the Latin Quarter are just minutes away, though you might find yourself reluctant to leave this magical cocoon where romance lingers in every corner.

Address: Bernstorffsgade 5, 1577, Copenhagen

Price: From £540

3. Andersen Boutique Hotel

open image in gallery Andersen Boutique Hotel’s rooms are individually designed ( Andersen Boutique Hotel )

This stylish retreat sits like a colourful jewel near Copenhagen's central station, making the city your oyster. The rooms at Andersen Boutique Hotel embrace Danish hygge through warm textures and thoughtful design. Think princess, mermaid, or emperor themes that manage to feel sophisticated rather than gimmicky.

What sets this place apart is its generous spirit. A complimentary wine hour from 5-6pm creates natural opportunities to connect with fellow travellers, while 24/7 Nespresso service in the lobby offers a caffeine boost.

The Meatpacking District's trendy bars and restaurants are just beyond the front door, while Pride Square is a seven-minute walk away. Environmental consciousness runs deep here, too, with green certifications and thoughtful initiatives that let socially-aware travellers rest easy. The fitness centre stays open around the clock for those who can't abandon their routines even on holiday.

Address: Helgolandsgade 12, DK-1653, Copenhagen

Price: From £130

4. AC Hotel Bella Sky Copenhagen

open image in gallery Get impressive views of the city in AC Hotel’s rooms ( AC Hotel Bella Sky Copenhagen )

These two leaning towers rise from Copenhagen's landscape like tributes to Scandinavian design innovation. Floor-to-ceiling windows in every room at AC Hotel frame the city like a living artwork, while authentic Danish furnishings create spaces that feel both contemporary and timelessly elegant.

The 23rd-floor SUKAIBA restaurant serves Pan-Asian cuisine alongside cocktails that taste as stunning as the panoramic views they accompany. What makes this place special for LGBT+ travellers isn't just the warm welcome, but the location's unique character, situated between airport and city centre. Western Amager's untouched nature park stretches nearby like Copenhagen's own sprawling green lung.

The metro connection whisks you into the heart of gay Copenhagen in just 10 minutes, while bike rental lets you explore like a local. When you return each evening, those soaring views remind you that you're seeing Denmark's capital from an entirely different perspective.

Address: Martha Christensens Vej 5, Copenhagen

Price: From £98

5. Hotel SP34

open image in gallery For a taste of Scandi chic design, head to Hotel SP34 ( Brochner Hotels )

This contemporary design haven is perfectly positioned in the Latin Quarter, where cobblestone streets lead directly to nearby nightclub Never Mind and MEN's Bar. The aesthetic at Hotel SP34 celebrates clean Scandinavian lines softened by warm wood and carefully-curated art that changes with the seasons. Each room feels like a peaceful retreat from the city's energy, with Ren toiletries adding luxury touches and suites featuring complimentary minibars that encourage relaxation.

The rooftop terrace becomes magical during summer evenings, offering cosy corners in which to unwind with craft cocktails while the city buzzes below. Two upscale restaurants serve everything from casual Danish fare to international cuisine, while 24-hour room service ensures comfort never depends on external schedules. The location puts Copenhagen's most interesting neighbourhoods, from trendy Vesterbro to historic Indre By, within easy reach for curious explorers.

Address: Sankt Peders Straede 34, 1453, Copenhagen

Price: From £99

6. Scandic Copenhagen hotel

open image in gallery Scandic Copenhagen’s bar is light and spacious ( Scandic Copenhagen )

Located on Vester Soegade, this contemporary hotel delivers exactly what modern travellers need: consistency without sacrificing character. The rooms at Scandic embrace minimalist Scandinavian design principles through clean lines and muted colour palettes. Amenities including air conditioning (a genuine luxury in Copenhagen), flat-screen TVs, and safes for valuables.

What elevates the experience beyond the standard hotel stay is the location's perfect balance. It’s close enough to shopping and gay nightlife to explore on foot, yet positioned on a quieter street that ensures a peaceful night’s sleep. The on-site restaurant and bar create space to congregate, while the surrounding neighbourhood offers endless opportunities to discover Copenhagen's cafe culture and design stores.

Address: Vester Soegade 6, Copenhagen

Price: From £102

7. The Square hotel

open image in gallery The Square has a central location, making it perfect for exploring ( The Square )

The location of The Square means Tivoli Gardens, Central Station, and the famous Stroget shopping street are all within a few blocks, while gay-friendly venues like Amigo Sauna and SLM cruise club are also close by.

The sixth-floor breakfast room offers terrace seating with panoramic city views. Environmental responsibility runs deep here, backed by a Green Key certification. There’s energy-efficient lighting throughout the property, water-saving systems in guest rooms, and a strong focus on waste reduction and recycling. Breakfast leans heavily on organic, locally-sourced produce, reinforcing the hotel’s commitment to low-impact hospitality without sacrificing on quality.

The building's contemporary design creates a striking contrast against the historic architecture surrounding City Hall Square – a testament to Copenhagen's perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

Address: Radhuspladsen 14, 1550, Copenhagen

Price: From £121

8. Comfort Hotel Vesterbro

open image in gallery Stay in Vesterbro, one of Copenhagen’s trendiest neighbourhoods ( Comfort Hotel Vesterbro )

Situated in the heart of Vesterbro, Copenhagen's hippest district, Comfort Hotel gives guests a local experience, with the area being where residents actually live, work, and play. The five-minute walk to Central Station and Tivoli Gardens provides easy access to tourist attractions, but the real magic happens in the surrounding streets filled with vintage shops, innovative restaurants, and the city's best gay bars and clubs.

Rooms embrace Scandinavian functionality without sacrificing style, featuring modern amenities and design elements that reflect the neighbourhood's creative energy. The Meatpacking District stretches nearby, offering everything from Michelin-starred dining to underground dance floors where the city’s nightlife truly comes alive.

What makes this location special is its authenticity. This is where Copenhagen's creative community have chosen to build their lives, creating an atmosphere that feels genuinely local rather than tourist-focused. After days exploring the rest of the city, returning to Vesterbro feels like coming home to the real Copenhagen.

Address: Vesterbrogade 23-29, Vesterbro, 1620, Copenhagen

Price: From £100

Why trust us

Aidy Smith is an award-winning broadcaster, TV presenter, journalist and inclusivity spokesperson. Aidy writes on food and drink and presents Amazon Prime’s award-winning The Three Drinkers series, as well as being The Independent’s LGBT+ and neurodivergence travel specialist. The only global TV presenter with Tourette syndrome and a proud inclusivity advocate, he aims to offer wisdom and inspiration to help his community get the very best out of their travels. He has visited Copenhagen multiple times, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, he considered his own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of travellers.

FAQs

When is the best time of year to visit Copenhagen?

To keep the prices low, visit Copenhagen between January and March. If you are seeking the best weather, it is recommended to go between June and August.

Is Copenhagen LGBT+ friendly?

In the last Safe Cities Index by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Copenhagen was named the safest city in the world. The city was commended for many things, inclusion being one of them, the tourism board says. The city has many LGBT+ safe spaces.

What are the best LGBT+ nightlife venues in Copenhagen?

Centralhjornet is often considered one of the oldest gay bars in the world. Meanwhile, Jailhouse, Trixie and Vela are also among some of the most popular places to go on a night out.