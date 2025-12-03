This capital city could be Europe’s most underrated Christmas destination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Those looking for a winter wonderland escape this festive season might flock to Christmas markets in Germany or Vienna, Finland’s snowy forests, or even head to Lapland to pay a visit to Santa Claus.

However, the Baltics are home to an underrated festive destination that has a fairytale old town, delicious and comforting food, and even its own Christmas market packed with mulled wine and festive treats.

Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, has everything travellers could want from a winter destination. For starters, its historic Town Hall Square is home to a charming Christmas market centred around a towering Christmas tree that’s been placed at the site since 1441, making it the first Christmas tree to ever be put on display in Europe.

From mulled wine to merry-go-rounds, chalet-style stalls selling handicrafts, and even some festive Estonian cuisine, it’s the perfect way to get that festive feeling without braving the crowds of larger, more popular markets elsewhere in Europe – and it certainly gave me the festive feeling.

open image in gallery Rachael stands in front of the Christmas tree, which has stood in Tallinn’s Town Hall Square since 1441 ( Rachael Davis/PA )

After paying a visit to the market, I found myself perfectly placed to explore the city’s Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for being one of Northern Europe’s best-preserved medieval cities. With buildings still standing from as far back as the 13th century, the Old Town has survived countless wars and Nazi and Soviet occupation and air strikes, retaining its original city plan and towering city walls.

Its narrow, cobble-stone streets combine with stunning medieval architecture to create a sensation of stepping straight into a fairytale, and whether tourists want to simply soak in the atmosphere or dive deeper into the city’s rich history, there’s plenty to explore.

At just under half a square mile, the Old Town is compact and easily walkable – but make no mistake, there’s more than a day’s worth of activities to be had here.

From the Town Hall Square, towered over by the Gothic Town Hall, to the Alexander Nevsky Orthodox Cathedral, built between 1894 and 1900 when Estonia was part of the Russian Empire; the impressive viewpoints at Patkuli Vaateplats and Kohtuotsa Vaateplats to the city walls and cannon towers, there are historic attractions a-plenty.

open image in gallery Enjoying a mulled wine at the Christmas market ( Rachael Davis/PA )

When it’s time for refreshments, a visit to Maiasmokk – the oldest cafe in the city, opened in 1864 – is well worth a visit, even if just to marvel at the incredible handmade marzipan treats.

A short walk away from the Town Hall Square is Rataskaevu 16, a cosy restaurant that’s become known for its exceedingly delicious homemade malted brown bread – and I can attest it’s worth a visit even just for a warm slice straight from the oven. Main dishes here range between €15.80 and €29.80, and include pork rib, beef tenderloin, white fish and cauliflower steak.

Also highly rated is Pegasus, a trendy Art-Deco-ish cafe-restaurant which was designed for the Estonian Writers’ Union, making it an important centre of literary and art culture since its opening in 1962. From its Nordic-inspired menu, I enjoyed the pan-seared pike-perch fillet, served with a chorizo-potato cream (€25), but other highlights included roasted calf’s liver with cured beetroot (€24.50) and slow-cooked duck leg (€24.50).

After exploring the compact Old Town, there’s plenty more to enjoy in Tallinn.

Over in the trendy Telliskivi district is the Fotografiska museum, a contemporary photography gallery that has locations across the world, including in Stockholm, New York and Shanghai.

open image in gallery Beautiful streets galore ( Rachael Davis/PA )

Until March 8, 2026 Emilia Bergmark-Jiménez’s intimate collection To Be Born and to Give Birth showcases births in Sweden, from the medical realities of childbirth to the personal moments between parents at this magical moment. There’s also Space: A Visual Journey, on display until January 18, 2026, which explores the vastness of the cosmos through art and science. Entry to the Fotografiska costs from €17 for adults, and around two hours are recommended for the visit.

Walking around Tallinn, it’s easy to forget the tumultuous history of the city, not least the most recent Soviet occupation of Estonia from 1944 to 1991.

Those interested in learning more about the impact of Soviet rule on the country can pay a visit to the KGB Prison Cells at Pagari 1 – an apartment building that was transformed into a brutal prison for those under interrogation by the KGB – which costs €10 for adult entry and provides a sombre but informative visit that will take roughly an hour.

There’s also the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom, which has a permanent exhibition introducing the history of Estonia during and after the Soviet and Nazi occupations, which costs €15 for adults. Those interested in visiting both museums can also buy a combined ticket for €22, too.

open image in gallery Near the Fotografiska in Tallinn’s trendy Telliskivi district ( Rachael Davis/PA )

After a day of exploring the city, a perfect location for a good night’s rest is the ibis Styles Tallinn. Located just a few minutes’ walk from the city walls, and around a 15 to 20-minute walk from the Old Town proper, it’s just a stone’s throw from the charming cobbled streets – ideal for city breaks where visitors want to be moments away from the action.

Rooms start from just €75 per night for a double room in this photography-themed boutique-style hotel that’s stylishly decorated with a design inspired by mid-20th-century modernism.

There’s a large lobby with comfortable sofas, a spacious restaurant where a buffet breakfast, complete with hot and cold foods as well as juices, coffee and teas, is served for €16 per person per day, and the cosy, stylish bar-restaurant Focus, which serves local craft beers, a wide selection of wines, and delicious hand-crafted cocktails.

While Tallinn has lots of culinary experiences on offer, those staying at the ibis Styles can enjoy incredible food just steps from their rooms. Focus’s menu uses seasonal Estonian ingredients for a taste of fine dining, and my personal favourite dishes were the starter of duck carpaccio with pomegranate reduction, grapefruit gel and smoked aioli (€14), and the main course of venison tenderloin served with Jerusalem artichoke mousseline, truffle potato gratin – to die for – and cherry confit.

Those looking for a more upscale hotel could try the Mövenpick Hotel Tallinn, where some of the rooms even come with their own sauna.

open image in gallery Duck carpaccio at Focus ( Rachael Davis/PA )

But saunas aren’t only available to hotel guests in Tallinn. Estonia has a deeply ingrained sauna culture, and one of the best places in the city to enjoy an invigorating sauna is Iglupark.

Located on the coast to the north of the city, visitors can enjoy a sauna experience with sea views over Tallinn Bay, with prices for the wood-fired sauna starting at €105 per hour for up to 10 people.

From history to culture, food and drink to festive spirit, Tallinn has the perfect combination for a winter city escape – an ideal way to get in the Christmas spirit.

How to book

Rachael Davis was hosted by Accor for this trip.

Book Ibis Styles Tallinn here. Room rate: Starting from €75 per night for a double room. Breakfast costs an additional €16 per person per day.