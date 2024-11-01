Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Christmas is coming, whether you like it or not, and with the season comes Santa and his little helpers.

As children reach peak excitement for a visit from the big man, those a bit older in the festive spirit can get in the mood with a well-deserved holiday.

As Christmas lights twinkle on a frosty horizon, there are few adventures more enticing than a trip to Lapland, a magical destination promising once-in-a-lifetime moments and festive fun for kids big and small. Best known for its most famous resident, this winter wonderland of frozen fells, endless forests and glistening lakes is much more than just the home of Santa Claus and his merry band of elves.

The northernmost region of the Nordics is a place of exceptional beauty and strong indigenous culture, where you can hang out with reindeers by day and stand under the ethereal northern lights by night.

Where to go?

open image in gallery The lights of the arctic sunset illuminate the snowy woods, Vennivaara, Rovaniemi, Lapland region, Finland, Europe

Lapland covers a vast area of northern Finland, Sweden and Norway but it’s Finland that is considered to be the home of Santa. The accolade was given in 1927 when a Finnish radio broadcaster declared that the big man’s workshop had been discovered in Korvatunturi or ‘Ear Fell’ – a rock formation shaped like an ear allowing children to whisper their wishes. Given the destination was too remote and inaccessible, the town of Rovaniemi 200 miles south was chosen as an alternative in 1985.

Today, the Santa Claus Village is the city’s top tourist attraction. Open year-round, it offers an array of fairytale fun and games, festive-themed shopping options and the chance to pop into Santa’s Office.

Read more: How to have the perfect family holiday in Lapland

Perfect timing

It’s possible to visit and experience the wintry delights of Lapland throughout the season but special family trips with a Christmas focus start towards the end of November and last around a month. For a precious few weeks, every branch and rooftop is blanketed under thick sparkling snow.

What to pack?

Layers, layers, layers! It won’t come as any surprise to hear that it’s cold in Lapland, but with average temperatures in December dropping to as low as -9C it’s important to be prepared. The central heating in most buildings is often cranked up to the max, so it;’s best to avoid sweltering in indoor spaces and being freezing whilst outside. The best approach is to add and shed layers as required. Thermal long johns and woollen socks act as a good base level alongside fleeces, jumpers and waterproofs. Merino wool is considered to be the best.

open image in gallery Take husky rides in search of the aurora ( Canterbury Travel/PA )

Some tour companies also provide full-body insulated snow suits, which act as an outer layer, as well as sturdy snow boots which will keep your tootsies nice and snug. Gloves are also essential but opt for mittens rather than traditional finger gloves; allowing some air to circulate in your hands will help them stay much warmer. Moisturiser, lip balm and sunscreen are also needed to protect against the cold, dry air.

Kids will benefit from soft snoods, hats with ear flaps, hand warmers and maybe even a balaclava if temperatures are particularly low.

The affordable option

Many trips to see Santa last several days but that comes as a cost. A more affordable option for a family is to opt for a day trip to Lapland which typically costs from around £700 per person – at least half the price of a multi-day trip.

In what must surely be the best day out ever, it’s possible to experience all the fun of Lapland and be back home in time for bedtime.

The fun begins bright and early with a three-and-a-half-hour charter flight taking-off before 8am in the UK, bound for the high Arctic settlement of Enontekio in Finland, close to the border with Norway. Once on the ground, guests embark on a wintry whirlwind of sleigh rides, reindeer-petting excursions, ice sculpture crafting and tobogganing. After six exhilarating hours it’s time to head home, landing back in the UK at around 10pm. But not before getting the chance to meet Santa himself.

Read more: The perfect European city Christmas market break

The search for Santa

open image in gallery Santa’s elves

Those who have the time to linger a little longer should head to Luosto, a quiet spot 90 minutes’ north of Rovaniemi. In the run-up to Christmas, the popular Finnish ski resort transforms into Santa’s forest hideaway and during the season there are almost daily departures. Best of all, it’s quiet and tranquil with miles of trails and swathes of safe spaces for kids to enjoy the snow.

A three-night trip will allow enough time to search for Saint Nick and embark on a series of exciting Arctic adventures. The quest takes in snowmobiling, thrilling husky rides, a trip to Santa’s post office, the chance to feed Rudolph and his mates and even a visit to see Mrs Claus. The fun culminates in a private audience with the man himself who presents each child a very special gift.

For extra magic, guests have the option of staying in a beautiful log cabin deep in the woods and the whole experience is overseen by Santa’s little helpers – a team of cheeky elves with their own language, played by professional actors who never break character and deliver pure Christmas spirit.

Children above the age of two are permitted, but this is a trip best suited for slightly older little ones. There are no baby changing facilities and the terrain is often snowy and bumpy so the use pushchairs is not always easy. The magic of Lapland endures even for kids who may be too old to still believe in Father Christmas, so pre-teens will also enjoy the thrill of experiencing the Arctic.

Read more: Best Christmas markets in Europe 2024 – and where to stay

A dash of culture

open image in gallery Reindeer are an important part of Sami culture

Lapland has been home to the Sami people since just after the Ice Age. This indigenous group are traditionally nomadic reindeer herders and have become well known for their beautiful crafts and unique culture. Visitors can get a taste of the Sami way of life which remains an important part of the fabric of Lapland.

The lavvu is where much of the action takes place. These temporary dwellings that resemble tipis are where Sami families traditional gather and often spend the night. Beside a roaring fire, warming cups of berry juice bubble are enjoyed while Sami herders share stories of their ancestors and way of life travelling across the land with their reindeer. Just don’t ask how many they have – it’s the equivalent of someone asking you how much money you have in your bank account.

Light up

Ranking at the top of most bucket lists is seeing the northern lights and, according to experts, this year is considered to be the best to see them. Scientists and leading astronomers have predicted that 2024 will offer the best odds and optimal conditions for the aurora borealis (the scientific name for the phenomenon) to truly shine. In fact, recent weeks have seen the lights dance across the skies in the UK.

Experts at NASA have revealed the sun is about to reach a solar maximum – the highest point during its 11-year cycle – meaning solar storms and other disturbances will create conditions for spectacular and more frequent celestial displays.

How to do it

A three-night Magical Interlude trip with Canterbury Travel (canterburytravel.com; 0800 270 0150) starts from £1,370 per person, including chartered flights from Manchester, Gatwick or Stansted, all activities and some meals. Snow suits and boots are also provided.

Day trips to Lapland cost from £699 per person, including flights from airports across the UK such as Birmingham, Glasgow and Liverpool.

Read more: The best holidays to book for December 2024