Sir Victor, Barcelona, hotel review
Annabel Nugent checks into the design-forward hotel Sir Victor for a calm and convenient stay in Barcelona
A modern hotel opposite Gaudi’s La Pedrera, Sir Victor is a clean, chic office away from home with a minimalist feel and a restaurant serving up the best steak in the city
Location
Its proximity to Gaudi’s iconic La Pedrera isn’t the only thing Sir Victor has going for it. The hotel is situated in the lively hum of the city’s Eixample district, known for its modernist architecture and ample shopping opportunities on Passeig de Gracia. Foodies will rejoice when hearing that the three Michelin-starred Disfrutar, voted last year’s best restaurant in the world, is only a15-minute walk. If you didn’t manage to snag a table – booking a year in advance isn’t a bad idea – you certainly won’t be left wanting with plenty of other restaurants about, no reservation necessary. Sir Victor is also conveniently close to the metro, meaning you’re well situated for excursions further afield.
Read more: The best hotels in Barcelona
The vibe
First impressions matter, and Sir Victor makes a wonderful one. Upon entry, it’s clear this is a design-first hotel. To the left of the expansive lobby, a custom-made marble billiard table with an orange felt top makes for the chicest game of pool you’ll ever play. You’ll likely find a scattering of digital nomads dotted around the place, tapping away at laptops and iPads – so it’s a good spot if you’re looking to get some work done on your holiday.
To the back, a sleek shelving unit dotted with curiosities and accessories functions as a gallery wall as well as a shop. On that note, Sir Victor offers a personal shopper experience in case Barcelona inspires you to switch up your whole style. Everything here is pleasing to the eye, and the emphasis on looks makes sense; reborn in 2019, the hotel is now part of the trendy Amsterdam-based Sir Hotels, a boutique brand with outposts in Berlin and Ibiza.
The service
All around the hotel, from the restaurant to the bar to the rooftop pool and the cleaning service, staff are friendly and very professional. Recommendations come thick and fast from the concierge if you’re in need of ideas on how to spend your day in the city. The 24-hour front desk and 24-hour room service are a bonus: I personally recommend ordering an Aperol spritz to your room while getting ready for a night on the town.
Bed and bath
The 91 rooms and suites are modern, decked out in a soothing palette of soft greys and light blues, with some wood accents for good measure. They are sparingly but thoughtfully furnished around one focal point: a luxurious king-size bed complete with fluffy down pillows and crisp linens. The open plan space (there is a partition to the bathroom as opposed to a door) is warehouse-chic but may not be for everyone. Crucially, though, the loo is separate.
The electronic black-out blinds are a nice touch – a technological luxury in keeping with the space-age feel of the hotel – as are the bathrobes, which are made of soft blue denim instead of the typical white fluffy terry cloth. Families and groups of friends have the rare option of staying in the six-person suite. Only one minor gripe: I’ve heard the air conditioning can be temperamental, which isn’t ideal in the scorching summer months, but it was sufficient when I stayed.
Food and drink
I have it on good authority from multiple sources that the best steak in Barcelona can be found right here at Mr Porter, the hotel’s handsome ground-floor steakhouse. Decked out in black leather banquettes with large circular lamps overhead, the eatery commands a sense of occasion – one bolstered by punchy prices, but the food mostly lives up to the cost. Those not keen on red meat can feast on king prawns – served with sweetcorn, avocado, and a chilli sauce, this seafood dish gives the steak a run for its money.
You certainly don’t need to like steak to enjoy the cocktails, which are best when sipped on the rooftop bar under a setting sun. I recommend the maracuja mule, a delectable concoction of gin, orange oil, honey syrup and passion fruit. Breakfast is delicious and lavish – a bountiful spread of cereals, yoghurts, fresh juices, and cold cuts served in Mr Porter, which has a very different vibe in the daytime. The a la carte menu boasts all the crowd-pleasers: eggs benedict; fluffy pancakes, shakshuka.
Read more: I’m a Barcelona destination expert and these are the best cheap hotels
Facilities
Between the distressed leather medicine balls and floor-to-ceiling mirrors, the gym is so good-looking, you may be tempted to work out. If you’re looking to up the ante further, Victor guests enjoy a special discount at the nearby Barry’s gym – the same HIIT destination with outposts in New York and London.
The real pull, though, is the hotel’s rooftop pool, which wouldn’t feel out of place in Ibiza. The pool itself is only a sliver of a thing so don’t expect to be doing laps, and the hotel could do with a few more sun loungers as they tend to fill up very quickly – but there are plenty of tables with views of the neighbouring Gaudi building while you wait. Might I suggest doing so with a fresh juice and fried chicken sandwich? One thing to note, though, is that the pool is loud – not with the sounds of kids or revellers, but music.
If you’re in need of even more rest and relaxation, check out the subterranean spa which guests have access to for one hour per day – just speak to the concierge to book your slot. Awash with natural light, the spa has everything you want: steam, cold plunge, showers. There’s a menu of facials and massages you can book, too.
Disability access
Sir Victor has three rooms adapted for disabled people, situated on the first and second floor, with ramps in almost every area of the hotel and bathrooms adapted in both Mr Porter and The Rooftop. The only access to higher rooms is through lift. Unfortunately, neither the spa nor the rooftop pool has been adapted to accommodate disabled people.
Pet policy
Pets up to 15kg are welcome at Sir Victor for a small fee – you can select the pet add-on when making your reservation and your room will be set up with a cosy bed, food and water bowls. Guide dogs and service dogs always stay for free.
Check in/check out
Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm. If you’re after a late check out, ask the concierge on the morning you are set to leave.
Family friendly?
Yes, the hotel offers family-friendly suites that can accommodate up to six people – but the vibe is less family-oriented than some other Barcelona hotels.
At a glance
Best thing: The smorgasbord breakfast is scrumptious and decadent
Perfect for: A place of calm and solitude to rest in between busy days out exploring the city
Not right for: Those looking for a budget stay – or anyone who prefers a door separating the bathroom and bedroom
Instagram from: One of the sun beds, preferably with a view of the Gaudi building in the background.
Address: Carrer del Rosselló, 265, Eixample, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
Phone: +34 932 71 12 44
Website: Sirhotels.com/en/victor/
Read more: Barcelona city guide – where to eat, drink, shop and stay in the Catalan capital
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments