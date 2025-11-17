The best beaches in Lanzarote to head to for some winter sun

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Winter sun, emerald shallows and winds ideal for watersports – the call of the Canaries beckons from its shorelines, and Lanzarote’s balmy blonde beaches lead the way for a seafront holiday.

Black, red and gold grains form volcanic and man-made stretches of sand, fringing buzzing coastal resorts from north to south.

With over 100 beaches to bathe, the British holiday hotspot promises plenty of spots to pop a parasol or paddle in the temperate waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Some of Spain’s best sands wrap the southernmost tip of the laid-back Los Ajaches Natural Park, world-class waves batter Famara with surf in the north, and the island capital Arrecife is blessed with a Blue Flag quality coastline.

Whether staying all-in by the white swathes of Playa Blanca or finding paradise on the island’s little sister, La Graciosa, here are the best playas to lay your towel on in Lanzarote.

Playas de Papagayo, Los Ajaches Natural Park

open image in gallery Papagayo takes a prime position on the southernmost tip of Lanzarote ( Getty/iStock )

Applauded as the star of Lanzarote’s swathes, the golden beaches of Papagayo take prime position on the southernmost tip of the Los Ajaches Natural Park – follow the dirt track and pay the €3 vehicle entry fee for paradise found. The popular crescent cove sheltered by cliffs makes for a relaxing reading spot, ideal for topping up a tan, treading turquoise waters and snorkelling reefs teeming with marine life. And forget sand-crusted sandwiches; clifftop Be Papagayo offers a menu plentiful with seafood paella and tapas platters.

Playa de Famara, Teguise

open image in gallery Surf-battered Famara is renowned for riding the waves ( Getty/iStock )

Surf’s up on the north coast, and there’s 6km of untamed shore to explore on Playa de Famara. Powerful winds produce consistent swells, breaks and rolling waves in this slice of the Natural Park of the Chinijo Archipelago, so Famara’s fine sands are a surfer's haven whatever your style of board. The local fishing village of La Caleta de Famara offers fresh fish refuels after rides on the water, and there’s a wealth of surf shacks and schools ready to take you from novice to expert.

Charco de Los Clicos, El Golfo

open image in gallery Volcanic black sand meets a green lagoon at Charco de Los Clicos ( Getty/iStock )

The black sands of El Golfo meet a green lagoon on Lanzarote’s west coast. A landscape of contrasts, protected Charco de Los Clicos sits on the crater of an extinct volcano, and though swimming is prohibited at the nature reserve, a lookout point allows visitors to watch the dark tombolo between waters green and blue bear the brunt of wild Atlantic waves.

Playa Dorada, Playa Blanca

open image in gallery This golden beach sparkles in family-centric Playa Blanca ( Getty/iStock )

With clear, warm waters and clean, fine sand, Playa Dorada sparkles in front of the family-centric all-inclusives and sprawling holiday resorts of Playa Blanca. Peppered with plenty of blue parasols, pedalos and kayaks to hire, the 300m artificial bay is best enjoyed during Lanzarote’s mild shoulder seasons to avoid the buzz of the summer holidays.

Playa Mujeres, Los Ajaches Natural Park

open image in gallery Take the dirt track for a day on Playa Mujeres’ secluded stretch ( Getty/iStock )

Atop the Papagayo playas, the secluded stretch of Mujeres is a dirt track away from the hustle of commercialised Playa Blanca. Backdropped by Lanzarote’s barren desertscapes, an inviting palette of blues laps the wide shore, and floating on the surface is a popular pastime among snorkellers seeking a glimpse of octopi and angel sharks.

Caleton Blanco, Orzola

open image in gallery Caleton Blanco beckons with a string of white sand coves between its turquoise waters ( Getty/iStock )

Less beach, more landscape of black volcanic boulders, Caleton Blanco beckons with a string of white sand coves between its turquoise waters. Think sheltered natural pools, swerving lava formations while snorkelling at high tide and paddling in peace on this facility-free stretch near the northern fishing village of Orzola.

Playa del Reducto, Arrecife

open image in gallery Playa del Reducto features turquoise waters and the Blue Flag status to match ( Getty/iStock )

In the heart of the laid-back island capital, Arrecife, Playa del Reducto’s golden sands and turquoise waters have earned their Blue Flag status. A palm-fringed promenade of beach boutiques and contemporary art museums frames the urban crescent, and the calm shallows – ideal for children to have a paddle – are well-suited for a sunning session with a mojito or mocktail in hand.

Playa de las Conchas, La Graciosa

open image in gallery Lanzarote’s little sister, La Graciosa, is a playa paradise for simple sunning ( Getty/iStock )

Though an island in its own right, La Graciosa is worth a mention here. It’s rugged northern coast is filled with empty golden beaches that put the swathes of mainland Spain to shame. You can take a day trip to the dunes of Las Conchas, an expansive shore studded only with rocks and tidewrack. It is a short ferry ride from the tip of Orzola in Lanzarote to the playa paradise – well worth the endeavour for an uninterrupted stretch out on the sand.

