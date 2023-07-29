Ukraine’s newest attack on Russia? Moving Christmas

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The official state holiday for Christmas Day in Ukraine has been changed from 7 January to 25 December, in an effort to move away from Russian tradition.

As more Ukrainians began to celebrate Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar on 25 December, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law a parliamentary bill that made the cultural shift official.

The bill, signed by Zelensky on Friday (28 July), is said to “abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations.”

Western countries typically follow the Gregorian calendar where Christmas falls on 25 December, whereas Eastern churches are usually aligned with the Julian calendar celebrating Christmas on 7 January.

This move follows a number of attempts by Ukraine to distance itself from Russian values following the 2022 invasion.

Two other state holidays were also moved in the legislation - the Defenders’ Day, which commemorates Ukranian soldiers lost in war, from 28 July to 15 July, and the Day of Ukranian Statehood, from 14 October to 1 October.

Russia has tried to control Ukraine and its culture for centuries, including the imposition of the Russin Orthodox Church (ROC) over Ukraine’s churches.

In a bid to take control over its religion, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) was formed in 2018 - who until this year followed the Julian calendar.

The following year the OCU was granted independence by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians worldwide.

The Russian Orthodox Church is a proud defender of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was outraged after the OCU became independent, with millions of Ukrainians choosing to join.

Moscow has not yet responded to the recent law change.

Some Ukranians will celebrate Christmas Day on both 7 January and 25 December.