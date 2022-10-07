Jump to content

The new culinary capital: exploring the Saudi foodscene with a leading Riyadh chef

Friday 07 October 2022 11:49

From street food to haute cuisine, Riyadh is a food lover’s paradise

From haute cuisine to street food and pop-ups, the culinary scene in Saudi is as diverse as it is delicious, serving everything from contemporary twists to traditional dishes in eateries helmed by creative, cutting edge chefs.

To get a first-hand flavour of the local scene, travel influencer Sabina Trojanova heads to Riyadh to meet Hissa Alhuthaili, head chef of high end restaurant Suhail, for a behind-the scenes-foodventure, and an introduction to the city’s must-eats.

For more on Saudi, from must-see sites to incredible experiences click here

