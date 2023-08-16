Why hostels are having a renaissance amid the cost of living crisis

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It doesn’t matter how many times an influencer tells you that “courage” is the only thing required to travel – it doesn’t change the fact that you normally need cold, hard cash. Airlines and hotels don’t care about our personal motivations and bucket lists, and travelling is – now more than ever – a luxury. At a time when food banks are bursting at the seams, millions of people have placed travelling in the “maybe next year” category.

I’m one of them – I simply can’t afford to go abroad right now. Even a trip to visit my parents in my native Poland must wait till autumn, when Ryanair tickets fall low enough to be within my price range. At the same time, I firmly believe that summer is for fun and making memories. So, one morning in June, I decided to take a day trip from Glasgow to Pitlochry in the Scottish Highlands. I initially planned on using a return ticket, returing home the same evening to cut costs. Then I saw a backpackers’ hostel on the town’s picturesque high street. I couldn’t resist. I had to check-in.

What comes to mind when you read the word “hostel”? Temporary accommodation for people with no luck? Prison-like conditions? A horror film from 2005? In my case, the answer is community. At the age of 18, I began working in the funky and vibrant hostels of Krakow’s Jewish Quarter. What initially started as a way to escape hellish call-centre work quickly turned into the most fulfilling job I ever had.

Tomasz was keen to explore Pitlochry in the Scottish Highlands on the cheap (Tomasz Lesniara)

As a result, my nostalgia-fuelled stay at Pitlochry Backpackers felt magical yet surreal. The pandemic nearly destroyed the industry. Sleeping in one room with multiple strangers simply wasn’t an option at a time when most people were meeting their friends and loved ones in parks for socially distanced walks.

Even the award-winning hostels I used to work in didn’t survive, and they were among the best in the world. Hostels aren’t just about a cheap bed; if you choose wisely, yours might be more fun than any fancy hotel. And trust me – I love fancy! But it’s a chance to meet new friends from all over the world, or at least encounter characters you’re unlikely to spot at the local branch of Hilton.

The hostels I worked in had a tremendous reputation because the whole team worked hard to provide an unforgettable experience. We showed our guests around the city, partied with them, cooked for them at no extra charge, played games and booked tours together. I’m still in touch with some of my former guests, many of whom I met way back when people on the internet were arguing about the colour of a dress. Nearly a decade later, most of us are scarred after a deadly pandemic and much poorer than we wanted to be. If ever there was a time for a hostel renaissance, it’s now.

I think everyone with a passion for travel should try a proper hostel at least once in their life. There is something harmonious about exploring a new place – whether it’s a Highland forest or the Old Town in Prague – and returning to a communal space filled with personality, where the sound of laughter welcomes you as soon as you cross the threshold.

In Pitlochry, I spent the day spotting kingfishers in the forest and listening to Joni Mitchell by the Loch Dunmore. Upon my return, I was greeted by a cheery Australian lad who said we should go for pints later. In the hostel’s kitchen, people were making a casserole together. I ended up solving jigsaw puzzles with two Brazilians at 2am while discussing the Arctic Monkeys and Harry Styles’ newest album.

In the digital era, and in the midst of a loneliness epidemic, it’s harder than ever to establish new connections face-to-face. Even asking for a napkin at McDonald’s gives me anxiety. That night in Pitlochry, I was showered with generosity and kindness. Chatting to everyone and learning about their circumstances felt liberating and natural.

Pitlochry Backpackers made for a nostalgia-filled overnight (Tomasz Lesniara)

The process of choosing a hostel is not much different to picking a hotel. Pay attention to reviews; a place with a good rating is likely to be perfectly clean and tidy. A caring management is key. Ideally, you want your hostel to include various references to backpacking and the outdoors. Speaking from experience, if the place is filled with maps, flags, and leaflets, that’s a good start. A hostel should be a warm, authentic place that brings together people who are passionate about visiting new places and learning new things during their adventures. There’s nothing worse than a cold, lifeless hostel with white walls and fragile, aluminium frame beds that squeak and shake every time you take a deep breath.

Many hostels offer private bedrooms at prices much lower than budget hotels. Booking one is a best-of-both option for those who would love to experience the social elements of a hostel without having to share a dorm with strangers. If you’re staying in a dorm and the place isn’t fully booked, they will most likely offer to move you to the most comfortable dormitory or bed available. Receptionists are there to tell you about the area, offer recommendations and help you book attractions.

Pitlochry is a popular Scottish tourist destination, but my stay still cost me a paltry £25. Book a good hostel in Central or Eastern Europe, and you could end up paying half that price. On the other end of the spectrum, some of Europe’s best hostels, such as Majdas Hostel in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, or the House of Sandeman in Porto, Portugal, charge somewhere between £30 and £45 for a night in a dorm during the summer months. That’s still far cheaper than most hotels, for digs that are arguably far superior.

Pitlochry Backpackers helped me find a bit of that 2010s joy in me again. Surrounded by board games, DVDs, musical instruments, and quirky posters reminded me that you don’t have to splurge to have memorable, delight-inducing travel experiences. I might be cash-poor, but I now intend on getting out and exploring more of Britain’s nature while staying in cheap and cheerful backpackers’ hostels. I don’t plan on staying home all summer, and you don’t have to either. It’s time to shake off your British reserve, channel your inner extrovert and swap buttoned-up luxury for the hotel’s more affordable, cooler cousin.

