Since Airbnb launched in 2008, I’ve stayed in 76 properties, including a Bengaluru bolthole shared with its owners; plenty of well-run apartments in Colombo, the city I now call home; quirky Tbilisi homes; and a Bangkok homestay that included a breakfast I still dream about.

I’ve had experiences I never would have otherwise, were it not for the platform. I’ve even made a few pals along the way, as hosts have turned into lifelong friends.

Not all have been successful finds though – a few have been so unclean I had to leave early, others felt unsafe, and many were overpriced. There’s also the fact that high numbers of properties being rented as Airbnbs, instead of being used for housing, in tourist-heavy cities can price out locals. So I now use the platform less than I once did.

Still, as someone who travels solo much of the time, Airbnbs can be safe, homely, and often come with a range of brilliant tips from the owner. And unlike many hotels, they offer an insight into often overlooked neighbourhoods. Places where locals linger in off-radar bars, street art shouts out from the walls, and interesting galleries beg to be explored.

If, like me, you’re interested in getting under the skin of a place, rather than heading to the standard guidebook recommendations where every other tourist can be found, using Airbnb can be a game-changer.

Here’s what I look out for as a female travelling alone to ensure a smooth and memorable stay – for all the right reasons.

Scan listings for details that match your interests

open image in gallery Choose a stay that suggests the owner has similar interests to you ( Airbnb )

As a keen lover of art in all forms, I often opt for homes that feature lots of art on the walls, quirky design flourishes and standout furniture. That way, I figure the host’s tastes align with mine, and they will likely have a ton of great recommendations to share with me. Moreover, it suggests that the area of the town or the city that the apartment is in, tends to be close to the attractions that I might want to visit.

This tactic has led me to find some of my favourite all-time Airbnb stays. Just keep your eyes peeled for clues in the listing’s images that relate to your hobbies and interests. The host might have shelves stuffed with books, surf paraphernalia on the walls, or art which signals that the stay is LGBT+-friendly.

Prioritise stays on the first floor and above

open image in gallery For solo stays pick somewhere on the first-floor or above – or completely remote if that's the point of your trip ( Airbnb )

For city stays, I always look for flats and apartments rather than sprawling ground-floor homes. Though not solely for affordability reasons. Ground floor homes tend to have various entry points, and quite often have two doors and lots of windows, which makes me feel less safe.

One home I’d booked in the Dominican Republic had a handful of windows that couldn’t be locked. Thankfully, for that trip, I was travelling with a companion, but had I been staying alone, I would have been anxious at bedtime.

Now, whenever I’m travelling solo, I book flats that are above ground level, unless I’m staying in a unique off-grid cabin, or a structure where being remote is the point.

Travel off season

As a solo traveller, I’m not splitting accommodation costs with someone else, which means it can be pricey. To remedy this, and also because I hate being in touristy places, I’ll never visit a destination in the high season, as hosts’ prices are higher during peak times. Bear in mind you’ll pay more on weekends, too.

For example, if I’m travelling to Madrid, I’ll go in August when the city becomes crazy hot, and many holidaymakers will be by the beach instead.

This often equates to lower Airbnb rates and having more of the city to yourself. You might even get to stay somewhere you thought you’d never be able to afford.

Look out for strong locks

In today’s rental market, many check-ins don’t involve the host coming to meet you like they once did, so chances are the door will have a digital keypad locking mechanism. While I do like the ease of being able to check in wherever I want, those digital code entry systems don’t feel 100 per cent secure to me, which is why I always check if there’s an inner bolt to lock doors, too.

If I can’t see one in the images, I will message the host before booking. I actually think this should be a requirement from Airbnb itself, since it wouldn’t be hard to implement, and would ensure solo travellers can sleep a tad more soundly.

Pick shared homes carefully

I have mixed feelings about shared Airbnbs. On one hand, I’ve enjoyed some brilliant stays in hosts’ homes that have made me feel so welcome and safe, and they have imparted a ton of information and tips I wouldn’t have known otherwise. On the other hand, I’ve had a scary situation with a male host that meant I wouldn’t stay with one again.

Safety is always paramount, so if you feel like something isn’t right, get out and book another place immediately.

My top tips for vetting hosts is to check how long they've been renting their place on the app (the longer, the better); to throughly read reviews; and also to check if they've been reviewed by Airbnb hosts on their own travels.

Guidebooks are a green flag

Hosts don’t need to have a guidebook included within their listing on the Airbnb site, so if they do, it shows that they really care about their home and the surrounding area. The guidebook usually details places the host most recommends, and is typically filled with local-loved haunts that would take months to find as someone new to a destination.

I’ve also noticed that hosts who create listings with guidebooks are often frequent travellers themselves (having checked out the reviews they've received from Airbnb hosts), meaning the way they present their homes for your arrival is usually very well thought out, and the stay is stocked with everything you could need.

Places with kitchens or kitchenettes are the holy grail

open image in gallery Lydia booked this Sri Lankan Airbnb as it has its own kitchen ( Airbnb )

While travelling solo, I’ve occasionally ended up in a town or city where I didn’t feel particularly safe after dark. Quito in Ecuador being one of them, since the old town becomes deserted at nightfall. While it’s much easier to order food through delivery services than it used to be, it’s not always straightforward or even possible in every destination.

For that reason, I like to secure Airbnbs with a kitchen, so if I arrive and feel like it’s not a great idea to go out alone at night, I can cook and enjoy my evening at home.

Look out for ‘superhosts’ with plenty of great reviews

It goes without saying, but it’s always worth taking the time to scan through a listing's reviews thoroughly before booking. It's an unwritten rule for solo travellers, especially women, to say whether they felt safe traveling alone. So, look for places with lots of flawless reviews that mention this fact.

Sometimes I’ve been tempted to book a listing that’s new to the platform before it’s been reviewed, and I’ve been both rewarded and horrified. With so many listings on offer, it’s not worth the gamble, as new Airbnbs can only undergo automated vetting. It's better to look for “superhosts” (top-rated and very experienced hosts) with glowing reviews.

Take advantage of long-stay discounts

I like to travel slowly, often booking an Airbnb for an entire month to truly immerse myself in a place. Luckily, many hosts love guests choosing this option, as it means less hassle for them with multiple guests coming and going. Therefore, it’s always worth asking for a long-stay discount in DMs if the listing doesn’t already flag one.

Sometimes I’ve secured up to 30 per cent off the original price, and had cleaning fees waived, simply because I’ve booked for an extended period. This is more common in lesser-visited cities, so forget about Paris, Rome and Florence, and focus on places such as Timisoara in Romania, or Poland's Lodz.

My five favourite Airbnbs for solo travellers

Old Tbilisian Solo, Tbilisi, Georgia

open image in gallery This Tbilisi Airbnb has a clever layout for solo stays ( Airbnb )

Hidden in a crumbling mansion in the Sololaki district of Tbilisi, I adored the fun design and smart layout of this compact apartment.

Price: from £77 a night.

Piotrkowska Apartment, Lodz, Poland

open image in gallery This sleek Lodz apartment is one of Lydia's favourite solo stays ( Airbnb )

Little-visited Lodz wowed me at every turn, and this flawless studio only added to the Polish city’s appeal.

Price: from £51 a night.

Mid-Century Thai home, Bangkok Yai, Thailand

open image in gallery This mid-century Thai home has a friendly host ( Airbnb )

Homely, with one of the friendliest hosts I’ve come across to date, I’m already excited to return to this charming stay.

Price: from £52 a night.

The Hollow, Colombo, Sri Lanka

open image in gallery This new Airbnb is one of the best in Colombo ( Airbnb )

This is one of Colombo’s newest Airbnbs, and the design-focused owner has done a great job of creating a serene sanctuary in the bustling heart of the city.

Price: from £56 a night

Lordi 6, Naples, Italy

open image in gallery This Vomero apartment comes with lots of great recommendations from the host ( Airbnb )

It’s tiny, but this Naples stay packs a punch. Tucked away in leafy Vomero, this dreamy apartment comes with lots of great foodie recommendations from the host.

Price: from £123 a night.