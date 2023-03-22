Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Clocks going forward, longer days, spring flowers popping up everywhere, plus the prospect of the Easter holidays, make an April break such an appealing idea. And it isn’t too late to bag a deal for departure next month.

Head south for some summer-like warmth, enjoy long, sunny days at a high-altitude ski resort or explore the British countryside.

Domestic bliss can be found in the Peak District on a five-night stay in the Derbyshire Dales; snowsure slopes are a draw at the dizzying heights of Val d’Isère in the French Alps; sunshine and handsome baroque towns abound with an agro-tourism stay in Sicily; and traditional artisans in a thriving medina await on a break to Fès in Morocco.

You could get in the mood for Easter with a trip to a traditional Cypriot village or revel in the slow pace of life on board a 58ft narrowboat through Worcestershire.

Wherever you decide to have a holiday in April, some of these ideas might inspire you.

Visit traditional Cypriot village Kato Lefkara (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Cyprus

Get a flavour of Orthodox Easter in the middle of a traditional Cypriot village when you stay at Annis House. This three-bedroom stone house has been sympathetically restored and is in the small village of Kato Lefkara, about halfway between Larnaca and Limassol. The weather should be pleasant enough for barbecues in the courtyard garden, and there’s some excellent hiking within a 15-minute drive. Booked through Sunvil, the holiday costs from £731pp, based on six sharing, for a week’s self-catering, including flights and car hire. Departs 14 April.

France

Aim high and get a last blast of winter skiing at Val d’Isère over Easter. Base yourself in Chalet Vallon and you’ll be right on the piste in La Praz de la Legettaz. Sno has slashed 44 per cent off a week’s stay – now costing from £719pp instead of £1,289pp. This includes flights, transfers and catered chalet accommodation (daily breakfast, six afternoon teas and five evening meals), for an 8 April departure.

A week’s stay at Val d’Isére is currently reduced to a cool £719 (Getty Images)

Derbyshire

Explore some of the Peak District’s loveliest sights on the five-night Derbyshire Dales guided walking holiday offered by Ramblers Walking Holidays. You’ll be based in Matlock Bath at the New Bath Hotel and Spa, and have an intermediate level of walks to try, including the High Peak Trail, Lathkill Dale and the Limestone Trail. Running from 16-21 April, the holiday costs from £660pp and includes breakfast, dinner, guided walks and private transport to and from the trailheads.

Sicily

Sicily in the springtime is delightful, with blossom smothering the countryside and temperatures that are more pleasant than in the UK. At Cambiocavallo agriturismo in the south-east, you’ll be a short drive from some of Sicily’s handsomest baroque towns, including Modica, Noto and Scicli – and the coast is just a few minutes’ drive away. A seven-night stay with Long Travel costs from £643pp and include flights, car hire and breakfast.

Morocco

Alternative Marrakech destination Fès has a mosque and a medina with souks (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you want a slightly less hectic alternative to Marrakech, spend a few days in another of Morocco’s imperial capitals, Fès. It too has a medina packed with colourful souks including the Chouara Tannery, as well as the sprawling Kairaouine Mosque. Travel with Fleewinter and you’ll get a guided tour of the Medina as well as a day trip to Morocco’s former capital, Meknes, and the Roman settlement at Voubilis. Prices for a four-night break start at £365pp and also include breakfast and private transfers. Flights are extra.

Worcestershire

Get used to a wonderfully slow pace of life on board a 58ft narrowboat with Black Prince, whose Worcestershire base takes you into the heart of England. You’ll have many routes to meander along, including the Worcester and Birmingham Canal, the Stourport Basin Canal and the River Severn. Depending on the route, you can make scenic stops in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwick or Leamington Spa. A week’s hire on a Duchess 4, which sleeps four in two double-bed cabins, costs from £1,250 from 22 April, down from £1,471. It includes damage waiver, gas, parking at the base, bed linen, towels and tuition. Fuel is extra.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk.