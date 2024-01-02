Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

February’s half-term holiday brings its usual havoc to travel planning, with people wanting either to find the best bargain or a way of avoiding hiked-up prices. Skiers will want to make the most of the extraordinary snow that’s been covering the Alps since November, and Italy is worth exploring for a good-value break either during the half-term holidays or the rest of the month. Escape to the sunny Caribbean with a lazy holiday in St Lucia, or lose yourself in Marrakech’s Medina while staying in a stylish riad.

February is also carnival month – your chance to join the street party in New Orleans on a Louisiana fly-drive holiday that takes you deep into Cajun Country. Stay closer to home and enjoy long walks along the Suffolk coast or in North Wales.

Wherever you decide to have a holiday in February, take a look at some of these ideas for inspiration.

Read more on winter sun travel:

Italy

Bardonecchia is a great-value ski resort (Bardonecchia tourism)

The latest Post Office Money survey showed that Bardonecchia in Italy’s Piedmont region trumped Bulgaria’s budget ski resorts as offering the best value. Intermediates in the know will be aware of Bardonecchia’s 110km of sunny scenic slopes which are popular with weekenders from Turin but are quieter during the week. SNO has a week’s self-catering at the Residence Villa Frejus in the town centre from £681pp, down from £891pp, departing 18 February. The price includes flights and transfers.

St Lucia

February is dry season on St Lucia (Getty Images)

February is the dry season in St Lucia, giving you deliciously hot days in the high 20s and the warm waters of the Caribbean in which to wallow. Stay at the Coco Palm Resort in Rodney Bay and you’ll have the wide sweep of Reduit Beach just a five-minute walk away. There’s also a large pool and relaxing tropical gardens where you can chill out. A seven-night break with Mercury Holidays departing 6 February costs from £1,237pp and includes flights and B&B accommodation.

Suffolk

Aldeburgh seafront (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bracing walks along on the beach and fabulous smoked fish picked up from seafront shacks will make a week in February fly by when you stay at Beach Cottage in Aldeburgh. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage dating from 1854 is right on Crag Path facing the beach and has great views of the sea from its sitting-room windows. A week’s self-catering with Suffolk Secrets costs from £806 for a five-night break in February, and one dog is allowed at extra charge.

Morocco

February is a great time to explore Marrakech without the soaring temperatures (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tourists are returning to Morocco after September’s devastating earthquake, and Marrakech makes an enticing short break in the depths of a British winter. With temperatures in the low 20s, it’s infinitely more pleasurable to wander round Marrakech’s souks when it’s not scorching. Book one of the five rooms at the Riad El Zohar in the heart of the Medina, where you can swim in the courtyard pool and take in the views from the rooftop terrace. Fleewinter has three-night breaks from £185pp, excluding flights but including transfers.

USA

Discover New Orleans and Cajun country (Getty Images)

A slow drive through Louisiana hits the right note for fans of music, history and good food – even more so if you time it for Mardi Gras in New Orleans. On the Louisiana Sampler fly-drive tour offered by North American Travel Service, you begin and end in New Orleans but get to explore Cajun Country as well as the state’s historical and cultural highlights, and the chance to nip across to Mississippi. This 11-day holiday costs from £1,929pp, departing 12 February, and includes flights, room-only accommodation and car hire.

Wales

Stay at the foot of the Carneddau mountain range (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Take in wonderful views of the Menai Straits – not to mention gorgeous winter sunsets – when you stay at Cae’r Ffynnon, a three-bedroom stone cottage at the foot of the Carneddau mountain range. You’ll have hiking and biking trails on your doorstep, as well as beaches and the lively town of Bangor. The cottage sleeps six and features a wood-burning stove for chilly nights, plus plenty of outdoor space for up to two dogs. Five nights’ self-catering with Wales Cottage Holidays costs from £540 in February.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk

Read more of our winter sun hotel reviews