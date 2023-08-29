Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you haven’t had enough of the sun yet, there are still places in October which revel in the warmth.

Head to the Middle East and explore Jordan, or make the most of Atlantic breezes with a sunny holiday in the Gambia or a hike along Portugal’s coast.

Take advantage of new flights to one of Translyvania’s loveliest cities, or closer to home lose yourself in the beauty of the Malvern Hills or the Kent coast.

Wherever you decide to have a holiday in October, take a look at some of these ideas to spark inspiration.

Romania

Brasov Old Town, Transylvania (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Thanks to new Wizz Air flights, the Transylvanian city of Brasov is easier to reach. October is a splendid time to wander its cobbled streets filled with colourful baroque townhouses, all in the shadow of the Carpathian mountains. And, of course, there’s Bran Castle, the opulent setting that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Regent Holidays has a four-night break in Brasov, staying at the historic four-star Casa Wagner, from £785pp. The price includes flights, breakfast, a guided tour of Bran Castle and a visit to a bear sanctuary.

Gambia

Spot monkeys and several dozen species of birds in the Gambia (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Birdwatching and beaches come together at Bakotu Hotel in the Gambia. Not only is Kotu Beach only a few paces away, but this laid-back family-run hotel has its own viewing platform overlooking Kotu Stream, where you can spot monkeys and several dozen species of birds. There’s also the outdoor pool and tropical gardens to relax in after you’ve followed the trails through the neighbouring nature reserve.

The Gambia Experience has a week at Bakotu Hotel from £1,099pp, B&B, including flights and transfers, departing 27 October.

England

Tour ancient English landscapes on foot (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As October’s colours transform our landscapes, get deep into nature on a five-night guided hike through the Malvern Hills. This Ramblers Walking Holidays tour takes you through ancient landscapes along the Geopark Way from Alfrick to Eastnor, with opportunities to explore Ledbury and Malvern.

The starting price of £580pp includes half-board accommodation and the services of a tour leader, departing 1 October.

Jordan

Visit the Dead Sea, Petra and Wadi Rum (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

October’s less-than-blistering temperatures make it a good time to visit Jordan and see some of its endlessly fascinating treasures. Fleewinter’s nine-day Family Friendly Jordan holiday is an appealing introduction: after arriving in Aqaba you’ll visit the Dead Sea and Petra as well as Wadi Rum.

The starting price of £1,500pp includes B&B accommodation, transfers, entry to Petra and Wadi Rum, as well as Jeep tour, guides, one lunch and one dinner. Flights to Aqaba are extra.

Portugal

Hike the dramatic coastal footpaths of the Arrabida Nature Park (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If Lisbon has become too overcrowded for you, head to the Setubal peninsula just to the south and take your time wandering along the dramatic coastal footpaths of the Arrabida Nature Park. Inntravel has a six-night self-guided walking holiday that takes you along ancient pilgrims’ routes past vineyards producing muscatel wine and in full view of the Atlantic.

Prices start at £785pp until 25 October and include B&B accommodation in four-star hotels, one picnic, two dinners and luggage transfers. Transport to Portugal, either by plane or rail, is extra but can be arranged.

Kent

The beach at Broadstairs, Kent (Getty Images)

If you’re in need of sea views and fresh air, book one of the two cottages at the foot of North Foreland Lighthouse near Joss Bay between Broadstairs and Kingsgate. Lodesman Cottage has two double bedrooms, bags of character and shares an acre of garden with next-door Khina Cottage, which has a double and a twin room, as well as an equally stylish interior. Khina allows up to two dogs, but bear in mind the garden isn’t enclosed.

Booked through Rural Retreats, a three-night break in October in either cottage costs from £827 and includes a welcome pack.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk