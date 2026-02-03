Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

February in the UK means grey mornings and chilly winds. But there are plenty of destinations around the world that offer a final burst of winter sun.

Whether it’s a trip for the school half-term or Valentine’s Day, February is primed for family holidays in a far-flung destination or a romantic long weekend nearer to home.

From pleasant temperatures in the Algarve to something more scorching in St Lucia, here’s our guide to finding some failsafe sunshine in February.

Best February winter sun destinations

1. Gran Canaria, Canary Islands

open image in gallery The sun-drenched Canaries bring the vitamin D to Europe for winter ( Getty Images )

Average max temperature in February: 21.3C

21.3C Hours of sunshine per day: 6

For mild temperatures, hiking trails and 147 miles of volcanic coastline punctuated with traditional tapas haunts, the third-largest Canary Island is a dream for vitamin D this winter. Sun-drenched Gran Canaria, known as the “miniature continent” for its versatile landscapes, offers not only parasol-peppered beaches but multiday hiking routes weaving a blanket of fertile forest and peaks of 1,950m best tackled in February’s low 20C heat. Better still, the black sands and Pico de las Nieves mountains are less than a four-and-a-half-hour flight away.

Read more: The best things to do in Gran Canaria

2. Goa, India

open image in gallery A pleasant 28C blesses Goa in February ( Getty Images )

Average max temperature in February: 32C

32C Hours of sunshine per day: 10

Go to Goa this February to experience India’s capital of coastal cool with 10 hours of sunshine a day and no sign of monsoon season. The ideal antidote for the winter blues, Goa’s pocket-friendly nature extends from the opulent shoreside hotels to its deliciously diverse coconut-laced cuisine, with miles of golden beaches to stroll. Inland, the birth country of yoga welcomes Westerners to study the discipline or tour Unesco-listed churches and the colourful chaos of Panaji if a parasailing adventure isn’t on the agenda.

Read more: Now is the perfect time to discover India’s most underrated city

3. St Lucia, Caribbean

open image in gallery St Lucia’s tropical climate welcomes a balmy but bearable 29C in February ( Getty Images )

Average max temperature in February: 30C

30C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

If you’re looking to escape to the Caribbean this winter, up to seven hours of daily sunshine and average temperature highs of 29.2C make St Lucia a hotspot for a February getaway. In fact, the island's tropical climate is at its most bearable come winter, with balmy breezes and beaming rays. The lush natural landscape is a playground for explorers looking to hike the Piton Mountains, zip wire across Pigeon Island National Park, and snorkel while topping up their tans on Sugar Beach.

Read more: I travelled to the Caribbean to soothe my midlife loneliness

4. Auckland, New Zealand

open image in gallery Take an extended trip to the other side of the world this February ( Getty Images )

Average max temperature in February: 24C

24C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

It’s high summer in New Zealand during the second month of the year and a dry time to experience the harbour city of Auckland’s fine wine, Lord of the Rings backdrops and the All Blacks rugby team. Bathing on Takapuna Beach meets a host of festivals, including Auckland Pride, Pasifika Festival of culture – a celebration of the Pacific Islands – and a lantern festival to ring in the Lunar New Year during February’s 28 days. Plus, there are plenty of world-renowned vineyards to wine and dine in on the day of love.

Read more: Australia’s hidden gem with exhilarating wildlife experiences and exquisite seafood

5. Orlando, Florida

open image in gallery There’s fun for the whole family next half term in balmy Orlando ( Getty Images )

Average max temperature in February: 23C

23C Hours of sunshine per day: 6

A family break in Orlando is one way of escaping the February gloom. With temperatures just shy of 25C and much lower humidity than the state’s sweltering summers, the Floridian city’s famed half-term havens – Walt Disney World and Universal – promise fun for everyone. Once you’ve had your fill of the theme parks, check out the golf courses, bargain outlet shopping and a foodie scene of Cuban sandwiches and key lime pie that’s bound to satisfy even the heartiest of appetites.

Read more: Swap Mickey Mouse for Matisse – how to have a culture-filled family trip to Orlando beyond the theme parks

6. Phuket, Thailand

open image in gallery With temperatures in the low 30s, it’s no wonder backpackers flock to Phuket ( Getty Images )

Average max temperature in February: 33C

33C Hours of sunshine per day: 9

Firmly in the dry season, Phuket shines in February with nine hours of daily sunshine illuminating the largest Thai isle – a great time to kick back at a whole host of beachside boutiques, ultra-luxurious hideaways and spa and fitness retreats that line the shores of the mountainous island. A firm favourite with holidaymakers, Phuket is a lively hub for scuba diving, Muay Thai boxing, island hopping, secluded coves and, of course, sampling a taste of some culinary delights by the masters of Pad Thai.

Read more: Best hotels in Bangkok from sky-high rooms to kitschy boutiques

7. Algarve, Portugal

open image in gallery Portugal’s southernmost beaches are blessed with t-shirt weather by February ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average max temperature in February: 17C

17C Hours of sunshine per day: 6

Portugal‘s southern fringe maintains its mild temperatures year-round. The Algarve is primed for T-shirt weather for visitors to explore the coastal town of Lagos, along with Albufeira and Portimão, while they're free from crowds. Think miles of golden sand and beaches blessed with seafood spots offering sizzling sardines and cataplana fish stew, or rounds of golf on one of the region's 40 manicured greens.

Read more: History without the hordes and hipster hangouts – these are the Lisbon neighbourhoods that locals love

8. Barbados, Caribbean

open image in gallery Wander the colourful streets of Bridgetown in Barbados ( Getty Images )

Average max temperature in February: 29C

29C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

Surprisingly, February is one of Barbados’ cooler months in the year, despite its maximum temperatures reaching 29C due to its tropical climate. What makes it the best time to visit, however, is that it falls outside of the island’s hurricane season (June to November), meaning you can soak up the sun without getting soaked at the same time. Spend time here exploring the island’s capital, Bridgetown, characterised by its chorus line of colourful streets filled with rum shops and small restaurants. Or perhaps spend time snorkelling along the southwest coast that is littered with shipwrecks, particularly around Carlisle Bay Marine Park.

Read more: The best things to do in Barbados, from snorkelling to exploring rum distilleries

9. Lanzarote, Canary Islands

open image in gallery Lanzarote’s Playas de Papagayo is one of the island’s most popular beaches ( Getty Images )

Average max temperature in February: 21

21 Hours of sunshine per day: 7

Like Gran Canaria, Lanzarote is yet another of the Canaries that Europeans have long relied on for a touch of winter sun without flying long-haul. Staying in the pleasant low 20Cs in February, this family-friendly favourite is an ideal place to jet off to in the first half term of the year. The island has more than 100 beaches, such as the popular golden sandy cove at Playas de Papgayo, to the blue parasol peppered Playa Dorada. Aside from sunbathing on the beach, Lanzarote in February is also ideal for exploring its natural landscapes. The dramatic Fire Mountains, which look positively Martian due to their red hue, are one of the most spectacular geothermal locations on the island.

Read more: The best family-friendly hotels in Lanzarote for kids’ clubs, waterparks and beaches

10. Madeira, Portugal

open image in gallery Head to Madeira for some warmer European weather ( Getty Images )

Average max temperature in February: 18

18 Hours of sunshine per day: 6

Another gem is the Portuguese island of Madeira. Start your trip in Funchal, the archipelago’s capital, home to a vast collection of exotic plant species at Monte Palace Tropical Gardens, best reached by cable car. A trip to Madeira would not be complete without an excursion to one of the many vineyards along the Madeira Wines Route. The tipple is an acclaimed product internationally, but this fortified drink is best tasted among the grapevines in places such as Estreito de Câmara de Lobos and Quinta de Santa Luzia.

Read more: The unexpected destination that is perfect for an adventure holiday