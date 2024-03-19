Where to go to see Banksy art around the world

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Banksy caused a stir in London on Monday with a new mural which many discerned to be a statement on environmental politics in the city.

The elusive British street artist has artwork back on the map for the first time since December after a tree mural appeared on the side of a building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park.

A green paint splash behind a cut-back tree with a stencil of a person holding a pressure hose to the side was officially claimed by Banksy in an uncaptioned Instagram post.

Since reaching notability in the late 1990s, Banksy has hosted exhibitions including the Dismaland “Bemusement Park” in 2015, the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem with “the worst view in the world” and a Cut & Run project in Glasgow last year to officially display his art.

Though his work spans the continents with artistic stints in New York, Paris and Ukraine outside of the UK, galleries and building owners often take, auction or relocate the prized pieces to avoid vandalism and the appearance of most murals is fleeting.

Several of the graffiti artist’s famed rat stencils still exist in the capital and past works scatter the Bristol harbourside where his spray painting career began.

As crowds flock to Finsbury Park to see the four-story mural while they still can, here’s where to go to see Banksy’s art around the world.

London

Hornsey Road, Finsbury Park

Banky’s latest artwork landed in London on Sunday evening (AP)

The new mural painted in north London has been confirmed to have been created by Banksy. The artwork, on the side of a building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park, features green paint sprayed on the building, in front of a cut-back tree, creating the impression of being its foliage.

A Hornsey Road resident told The Independent: “It’s just great – when we read about it last night, we knew we to come and see it as soon as possible.

“We feel so proud to think he chose our street.”

Rivington Street, Shoreditch

You’ll find a guard and his poodle behind plexiglass in Banksy’s ‘Designated Graffiti Area’ on Rivington Street in the yard of the the – now closed – Cargo nightclub, Shoreditch. The 2003 mural, His Master’s Voice (also known as Rocket Dog) also lives inside the old railway tunnel.

Marble Arch, Westminster

In 2019, an artwork believed to be by Banksy appeared at Marble Arch, depicting a show of support for the Extinction Rebellion protests. The painting shows a young child holding the Extinction Rebellion emblem, alongside the words: “From this moment despair ends and tactics begin.”

Westminster City Council erected a protective frame to preserve the poignant piece in its original place.

Church Street, Stoke Newington

Banksy’s royal family parody in Stoke Newington remains partially intact after protesting locals halted Hackney Council’s 2009 attempt to black out the east London caricature with paint.

Chrisp Street, Poplar

This Poplar piece played on the headlines of the 2011 phone hacking scandal that plagued the media. The stick figure next to a water tap has a speech bubble that says, “Oh no… my tap’s been phoned” and is now splattered with some multicoloured paint splotches due to defacement attempts of the tongue-in-cheek graffiti.

Bristol

Frogmore Street, Clifton

Several defacements meant this Banksy is splattered black and blue (Getty Images)

Well Hung Lover was originally painted on the side of a Frogmore Street sexual health clinic in 2006 that has since relocated. Several defacements including blue paintball shots and black spray paint have had to be partially removed by the council over the years to restore the creative portrayal of an extramarital affair.

Hanover Place, Spike Island

An outdoor security alarm replaces Vermeer’s pearl earring (PA)

This 2014 mural by the anonymous artist, the Girl with a Pierced Eardrum is a take on Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer’s famous Girl with a Pearl Earring, instead using an outdoor security alarm to stud her lobe.

The mural was vandalised with black paint shortly after it appeared and was even updated to wear a hospital mask in 2020 as NHS staff battled the coronavirus pandemic.

Birmingham

Vyse Street, Jewellery Quarter

A message on homelessness appeared in reindeer form next to a Birmingham bench in 2019.

Banksy’s official Instagram account posted a video of festive artwork captioned: “God bless Birmingham. In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter – without him ever asking for anything.”

The artwork was later vandalised with red noses and was subsequently protected by Network Rail behind a perspex screen.

California

West 9th Street, Los Angeles

Banksy hosted an art exhibition around Los Angeles called ‘Barley Legal’ in 2006, this piece, which shows a girl swinging from the ‘A’ in a parking sign, is significantly more obstructed than it was on creation almost two decades ago with highrise construction taking place in the original car park, but it can still be seen from between the buildings at the intersection of South Broadway and West 9th Street.

Venice

Rio Novo Canal, Dorsoduro

Banksy’sThe Migrant Child mural, near the Ponte di San Pantalon along the Rio Novo canal, appeared in Venice in 2019 during the Biennale art festival. The image of a young migrant in a life jacket holding up a pink flare has deteriorated over the last five years due to corrosion by the elements and Italy’s culture ministry announced controversial plans to restore the damaged mural at the end of 2023, cementing its position on the canal.

Paris

41 Avenue de Flandre

Now protected by a screen, this Parisian painting of a masked horse rider is a reinterpretation of a famous portrait of Napoleon on horseback by Jacques-Louis David, but this time fully wrapped in his red cloak.

Captioned “LIBERTÉ, ÉGALITÉ, CABLE TV”, the art is believed to take aim at the poor French management of the refugee crisis. The mural appeared in 2018, eight years after the French decision to ban full face coverings, including burqas and niqābs, in 2010.

New York

233 W 79th Street, Upper West Side

The ‘Better Out Than In’ residency sprayed New York with Banksy graffiti for a month in October 2013. Though many of the artworks were defaced or vandalised quickly after they debuted, one mural, Hammer Boy, depicting a young boy’s silhouette smashing a fire hydrant with a hammer, was preserved in the city and is a hotspot for fans of the elusive artist.

Ukraine

Kyiv, Irpin and Borodyanka

Seven murals of solidarity were created by Banksy around war-torn Ukraine (Getty Images)

In 2022, seven murals of solidarity were created by Banksy around war-torn Ukraine including a gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble, a judo competition, a woman with a gas mask and an old man taking a bath all backdropped by destroyed buildings.

Many of the artworks were preserved with plexiglass and some were relocated from bombarded towns, such as Borodyanka, as several tower blocks were demolished as a result of damage caused by the fighting. Currently the UK Foreign Office advises against all travel to Ukraine.

