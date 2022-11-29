Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bald patches and grey hair outlawed in new Air India cabin crew guidelines

The rules also apply when staff are travelling in their own time

Ella Doyle
Tuesday 29 November 2022 10:12
Comments
<p>Air India was bought by Tata Group in January </p>

Air India was bought by Tata Group in January

(Getty Images)

Air India has reportedly outlawed grey hair, bald patches and receding hairlines for cabin crew in its updated staff guidelines.

A new 40-page booklet was given to employees in October this year, following a meeting about ‘grooming’.

It read: “Grey hair is not permitted. Grey hair must be regularly coloured in [a] natural shade. Fashion colours and henna are not permitted,” reports the Hindustan Times.

The guidance also tells staff that if men choose to wear rings they can only be wedding rings, and that only Sikh men can wear bracelets as they are a symbol of their faith.

Recommended

These bracelets have to be maximum 0.5cm long, and must not feature any design, logo, or stones.

Female staff were also told only to wear gold and diamond studs, and men have been banned from having a crew cut.

The grooming guidance continued: “Crew with deep receding hairline and male balding patches must keep a clean shaved head/bald look. Head must be shaved daily. Crew cut is not permitted.”

But the rules don’t just apply while staff are working. Staff are also expected to adhere to them when travelling for future work.

The new policy reads: “While travelling as staff on duty, cabin crew who are scheduled to travel as passengers, when being positioned for flight/returning to base on completion of flight duty/training purpose, are deemed as travelling on duty and must be formally dressed as per office duty guidelines.”

The cabin crew union strongly objected to the new circular, after being previously told to expect BMI and weight checks. It said staff were objecting to the new grooming rules on mental health grounds.

Recommended

The airline said that the policy was designed to protect cabin crew and passengers, as overweight staff could present a safety risk, the NZ Herald reports.

Other rules outlined in the updated guidance say women must match their nail colour with their lipstick and that tights must match their skin tone. Beards and beard shadow are not permitted for men, and they must carry a shaving kit on every flight.

Crew members are also barred from discussing politics, religion and Air India itself on social media.

Air India was bought by Tata Group at the beginning of this year, which announced plans to upgrade the carrier’s service.

The Independent has approached Air India and Tata Group for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in