✕ Close Flights risk ‘diversion’ amid UK air traffic system failure, Simon Calder says

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Holidaymakers face travel chaos today as the UK’s air traffic control system has been hit by a fault.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it is experiencing a “technical issue” and has applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

Passengers waiting for flights to take off have said they have been warned of delays of up to 12 hours, with no end of the chaos in sight.

Even if the fault is dealt with swiftly, disruption is expected for the rest of the day. UK aviation today is working at full stretch, with very little slack in the system particularly at Heathrow and Gatwick – respectively the busiest two-runway airport in the world and busiest single-runway airport.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers are due to be flying into the UK many of them families finishing their summer holidays in the Mediterranean and beyond.

Anyone planning on flying today is being advised to contact their airlines for the latest updates.

Have you been affected by delays? If so email andy.gregory@independent.co.uk