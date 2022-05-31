Half-term travel – live: Tui cancels hundreds of flights as travel chaos continues for holidaymakers
Tour operator scraps nearly 400 flights between now and end of June
Police tell Manchester Airport passengers their holidays are cancelled amid travel chaos
British holidaymakers hoping to jet off this week face continuing travel disruption across the UK.
Tui is the latest company to resort to mass cancellations, announcing that nearly 400 flights between Manchester airport and a range of holiday destinations have been axed from now until the end of June.
Meanwhile, after preemptively scrapping 240 flights over the weekend, easyJet’s on-the-day cancellations are continuing.
Airports across the country are struggling to cope with the increased number of passengers, with lengthy queues reported at Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow and Stansted.
Eurostar customers have not been immune to the ensuing chaos; passengers have been sharing pictures of queues stretching outside St Pancras station since 10am and into this afternoon.
The UK’s airports have struggled to “scale up” to meet the spring surge in holidaymakers, with some blaming staff shortages or troubles with recruitment.
This morning, the arts minister Lord Parkinson slammed the travel industry, saying airports and airlines “should have been preparing” for the upswing in demand.
Airport disruption could get worse as BA staff vote on strike action
There are fears the chaos seen in airports this week could continue into summer as British Airways check-in staff are balloted for strike action in a dispute over pay.
Union Unite said staff at Heathrow Airport had received a 10 per cent pay cut during the Covid pandemic, which airline bosses have refused to reverse - despite restoring their own pay to pre-pandemic levels.
The vote - covering about 500 staff - will open on 7 June and close on 27 June, and if approved will take place in July.
My colleague Lucy Thackray reports:
Fears of more travel chaos as British Airways staff vote on strike action
‘I urge BA to get a grip and restore these workers’ pay immediately,’ says Unite general secretary
All the EasyJet flights cancelled from UK airports
Around 42 flights to and from London Gatwick were grounded by EasyJet, accounting for 10 per cent of its planned flights on Tuesday.
The country’s biggest budget airline gave two days’ warning to most of the estimated 6,000 customers affected, yet more were disrupted due to further “on-the-day” cancellations.
Among them were key holiday destinations including Venice, Amsterdam and Athens, but here is a list of Tuesday’s cancelled EasyJet flights.
- Amsterdam
- Athens
- Belfast City
- Berlin
- Biarritz
- Budapest
- Cologne
- Copenhagen (2)
- Krakow
- Luxembourg
- Madrid
- Marrakesh
- Milan Linate
- Milan Malpensa
- Preveza
- Rijeka
- Sofia
- Valencia
- Venice
- Zurich
ICYMI: Eurostar passengers forced to wait in rain after delay
Chaotic scenes have not just been seen in airports - hundreds of Eurostar passengers were forced to wait in a queue, allegedly for up to three hours.
The line at London’s St Pancras was so long it snaked out of the station and along the road outside, with people having to endure the wet weather.
Passenger Svenja O’Donnell claimed to have been patiently queuing for almost three hours, with little information given to her.
Another traveller complained about "waiting outside in the rain" and there being "no clear signs and explanation".
At least one train from London to Paris departed with none of its onboard toilets working, with Eurostar putting the disruption down to a technical fault.
"Unfortunately we had a technical fault on a train earlier this morning which meant we had to take it out of service,” a statement read.
"As a consequence, there are delays of 30-60 minutes on departure in London St Pancras.
"Queues are moving and our staff are working hard to look after passengers and ensure their check-in is as smooth as possible."
Read the full story here:
Eurostar ‘chaos’ reported at St Pancras as ‘technical issue’ leads to growing queues
Irate passenger labels scene ‘absolute shambles’
Labour accuses government of being ‘missing in action’
Labour has accused the government of being “missing in action” as the disruption to travel continues to intensify across the country.
"Tory ministers can’t even get the basics right," Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said.
"They should show some responsibility, do their job, and take concrete steps to tackle the chaos growing on their watch."
As well as apparent technical difficulties among some airlines, the aviation industry is suffering staff shortages after letting thousands of employees go during the Covid pandemic.
Airlines and airports have repeatedly pleaded the government for more financial support over the past two years, as the worldwide travel bans wreaked havoc on the industry.
Now, with travel restrictions lifted and the demand for travel increasing, they are struggling under the pressure.
What has Tui said about the travel disruption?
Tui has cancelled nearly 200 flights from Manchester Airport citing “ongoing disruptions” within its operations at the base.
The half-a-dozen-a-day cancellations have further added to the travel chaos experienced over the weekend, which saw hundreds of flights abandoned at airports throughout the country.
“Due to the amount of on-going disruption in our operation at Manchester Airport, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel six flights a day (43 flights a week), from Tuesday 31 May until Thursday 30 June,” a Tui spokesperson said.
“All other airports in the UK are planned to operate as normal.
“We understand how disappointing this will be for those impacted; however, we believe this is necessary to provide stability, and better customer service at Manchester Airport.”
The German airline promised to offer a full refund and added compensation to passengers whose journeys had been disrupted, though has yet to detail how this could be claimed.
“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will receive a full refund for their holiday, as well as an extra gesture of goodwill. Customers impacted in the next 14 days will also receive information on how to apply for compensation in line with regulations,” its spokesperson said.
“We would like to reassure our customers than cancellations of this nature are extremely rare and would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”
Simon Calder reports:
Tui cancels almost 200 flights and thousands of holidays from Manchester
‘Cancellations of this nature are extremely rare,’ says Tui spokesperson
Flight from Gatwick takes of empty ‘due to delays'
Vueling flight VY6209 from Gatwick to Florence took off empty last night.
The reason? The airline told passengers it was due to delays at the London airport which has seen dozens of flight cancellations daily.
Nisha Gupta, 32, from Windsor, Berkshire, was booked on the flight with her husband Ash.
She told the PA news agency they were forced to queue for more than four hours to check in luggage, but when they arrived at the departure gate they were informed no passengers could board the plane due to a staff shortage.
After being told the plane was flying back empty, she said: “The environmental impact of this is insane and a decision was clearly made to prioritise cost implications over customer experience and environmental impact.”
Vueling passengers at Gatwick have faced severe difficulties in recent days. A group of passengers who missed their flight to Bilbao yesterday due to an hours-long check in queue have said they are still waiting at Gatwick Airport 24 hours later [see 14.29 post].
Nearly half of UK holidaymakers change travel plans amid chaos
New data from travel extras company Holiday Extras has revealed that 45 per cent of British holidaymakers have changed their travel plans this year in the face of reduced availability, higher prices, queues and ongoing travel restrictions.
Released after the mass cancellations of flights this week, one in ten (10 per cent) holidaymakers polled said that the queues at airports has led them to tweak their plans, while 18 per cent altered their summer travel intineraries due to their preferred destination still being closed, having Covid-related restrictions or having run out of affordable flights or rooms.
Another 5 per cent couldn’t find the rooms, flights or hire cars they needed for their trip.
Seamus McCauley, head of communications at Holiday Extras, said: “Most people who flew out of the UK since 2019 tell us they want to get away this summer, but after more than two years without a holiday people are changing or even cancelling their plans just to avoid the hassle of queues, travel restrictions and their favourite resorts running out of rooms.”
Travel situation ‘could get worse before it gets better’, says union boss
Garry Graham, deputy general secretary of the Prospect union, has spoken out about the present travel chaos, saying unions had warned both government and travel industry about the knock-on effect of staff cuts during the pandemic.
“Unions warned the government and aviation employers repeatedly that slashing staff through the crisis would lead to problems with the ramp-up post-pandemic,” said Mr Graham.
“The government point to the furlough scheme, but ignore that it ended well before the majority of international restrictions on travel came to an end.
“Now we see staff shortages across the industry, with huge reliance on overtime to get by day to day.
“In many areas, like air traffic control, overtime is only a temporary sticking plaster. So, things could get worse this summer before they get better.”
Airlines and airports ‘short of the numbers of people they need’ says Cornwall airport boss
Tim Jeans, director of Cornwall Airport Newquay has said that the UK’s airlines and airports have been “short of the numbers of people they need”.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme, Mr Jeans said: “When I used to run Monarch Airlines I always said you must never let the problem get to the airport. You know there’s a problem coming, you know if you can’t crew flights, you know if you don’t have the resources.
“To let people get to an airport and then say ‘I’m sorry, we can’t deal with it’, is... not ideal. So no, we’ve got to plan, we’ve got to plan better, resource better and basically make sure that these kind of things which are putting people off travel do not reoccur throughout the summer.
He added: “Well, it’s going to be a while before they get better, let me say that - there’s no point in being unrealistic. It won’t be I think as bad as this peak weekend - this very, very busy Jubilee weekend - but unfortunately I see things happening through the summer.”
Queue ‘chaos’ continues at St Pancras for Eurostar customers
Eurostar passengers say queues are continuing into the afternoon, following this morning’s delays at London St Pancras.
“Absolute chaos at London St Pancras. Q’s all the way up Midland Road for the Eurostar! A lot of cheesed off travellers,” tweeted customer Dazza shortly before 3pm.
“Advise anyone trying to catch @Eurostar at St Pancras to stay home. Absolute chaos, queues round several blocks, and zero information. (Also don’t bother turning up early- we were only allowed to start standing in a stationary queue 45 min before departure),” added author Svenja O’Donnell.
Meanwhile customer Kirsten Jeffs said she was still waiting for the 2.30pm train, “which is now leaving god knows when”.
This morning, Eurostar representatives had said there was a “small backlog” caused by a technical issue, which should have cleared within 30 minutes.
A Eurostar spokesperson said: “Unfortunately delays of 30-60 minutes on departure from St. Pancras are continuing – following on from the technical issue this morning.
“Our staff are working hard to get passengers checked in and on to their trains.”
