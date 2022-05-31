British holidaymakers hoping to jet off this week face continuing travel disruption across the UK.

Tui is the latest company to resort to mass cancellations, announcing that nearly 400 flights between Manchester airport and a range of holiday destinations have been axed from now until the end of June.

Meanwhile, after preemptively scrapping 240 flights over the weekend, easyJet’s on-the-day cancellations are continuing.

Airports across the country are struggling to cope with the increased number of passengers, with lengthy queues reported at Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow and Stansted.

Eurostar customers have not been immune to the ensuing chaos; passengers have been sharing pictures of queues stretching outside St Pancras station since 10am and into this afternoon.

The UK’s airports have struggled to “scale up” to meet the spring surge in holidaymakers, with some blaming staff shortages or troubles with recruitment.

This morning, the arts minister Lord Parkinson slammed the travel industry, saying airports and airlines “should have been preparing” for the upswing in demand.