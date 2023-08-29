✕ Close Flights risk ‘diversion’ amid UK air traffic system failure, Simon Calder says

Holidaymakers are facing days of travel chaos after a technical fault with the UK’s air traffic control system left hundreds of thousands of airline passengers stranded or delayed.

The outage on one of the busiest days of the year left traffic controllers inputting flight paths manually after their digital systems went down in a “network-wide” computer failure.

An estimated 1,200 flights to and from the UK were cancelled, according to The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder, while thousands more were delayed.

National Air Traffic Services (Nats) said at 3.15pm that it had “identified and remedied” the technical issue, but later warned the ensuing disruption could last further into the week. Nats also said the failure would be investigated “very thoroughly”.

Around one million passengers had been due to fly to and from the UK on the Monday bank holiday, figures suggests – with many facing delays of up to 12 hours.

Have you been affected by delays? If so email andy.gregory@independent.co.uk