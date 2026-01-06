Mass cancellations at Amsterdam airport as snow and ice wreaks travel chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One-third of a million passengers flying to and from Amsterdam Schiphol – including tens of thousands from the UK – have now had their flights cancelled as a result of extreme wintry weather.

In the UK, the Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for snow and ice covering almost the whole of the UK. Hundreds of thousands of travellers face another day of disruption caused by a combination of both severe weather and technical failures. There are cancellations and delays on the Great Western and East Coast intercity lines

Air travel

For flyers, mass cancellations to and from Amsterdam Schiphol airport are continuing for a fifth day due to snow and ice. Dozens of flights between the Dutch hub and UK airports on KLM are once again cancelled – including services to and from Aberdeen, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Heathrow, Humberside, Inverness, Leeds Bradford, London City, Manchester, Newcastle, Norwich and Teesside.

The airport says: “Due to persistent winter weather, only limited air traffic is possible to and from Schiphol. Our snow crews are working around the clock to keep the runways clear, and aircraft are being carefully de-iced to ensure everyone can travel safely.

“However, the wintry conditions are expected to cause disruptions to the flight schedule in the coming days.”

With some understatement, the airport adds: “This may result in delays and cancellations.”

The flight-tracking website Flightradar24 calculates that one third of Amsterdam’s flights have been cancelled on Tuesday. It adds: “That figure is expected to rise to 50-60 per cent throughout the day.”

Already 171 flights scheduled for Wednesday have been grounded. In total since last Friday, around 2,500 flights have been cancelled – affecting at least one-third of a million passengers.

The Dutch airline is telling passengers: “Due to severe winter weather, including snow and strong winds, flights at Amsterdam airport Schiphol are disrupted. We understand this may be stressful, but we are doing all we can to help you on your way again.”

For some smaller UK airports, links to Amsterdam are the only international flights of the day.

British Airways has cancelled four flights so far linking Heathrow with Amsterdam.

Anyone reaching Amsterdam will find their problems are only beginning. The airport warns: “There is no train traffic available throughout the Netherlands (until at least 10am).”

Railways

As the morning rush hour began, National Rail warned that damage to overhead electric wires west of London Paddington is severely disrupting trains on the Elizabeth line, Heathrow Express and GWR network. Dozens of trains have been cancelled, including some intercity trains on the line to and from Bristol Temple Meads.

National Rail warns disruption is expected to continue “until the end of the day” on Tuesday.

On the East Coast Main Line, LNER is warning passengers “to defer travel until further notice between Edinburgh, Leeds and London Kings Cross” on Tuesday 6 January.

The link between Scotland, northeast England, Yorkshire and London King's Cross was severely disrupted on Monday due to a broken rail. LNER warns: “The severity of this disruption has resulted in a fleet imbalance.”

Many trains are cancelled, including early LNER departures from Edinburgh, Newcastle and Yorkshire and some northbound departures from the English capital. Grand Central, Hull Trains and Lumo services are delayed.

Bad weather in the shape of “heavy snow” is blamed for the cancellation of the early LNER train from Berwick-upon-Tweed to London King's Cross. Links from Aberdeen to Edinburgh are also axed due to snow.

In Scotland, LNER has cancelled all trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen until 2pm on Tuesday 6 January. “There will be no rail replacement transport in operation,” the operator says.

ScotRail trains on key lines in the north of the country have been cancelled due to heavy and drifting snow:

Aberdeen-Inverness

Inverness-Wick/Thurso

Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh

open image in gallery Missing link: Helicopter photograph of the line from Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh in northern Scotland ( Network Rail Scotland )

The Merseyrail network connecting Liverpool, Chester and other locations is disrupted, with multiple cancellations on all lines.

Roads

Roads in northern Scotland are severely disrupted. The A887 northwest of Loch Ness is blocked by a fallen tree, while many other routes. Traffic Scotland has closed the A939 linking Nairn on the Moray coast with the Grampians.

In west Wales, the main north-south road, the A487 is blocked near Machynlleth by an overturned vehicle. The A474 in south Wales and the A494 in mid-Wales are also blocked.

Higher roads in Cheshire, Staffordshire and Derbyshire are treacherous because of ice and snow.

Motorists heading for Dover are warned the Roundhill Tunnel on the A20 is closed because of a diesel spillage. Anyone who misses a ferry to France will be rebooked on the next available service.

