Flight, train and road travel chaos as snow wreaks havoc across UK

More than 350,000 passengers flying to and from Amsterdam Schiphol – including tens of thousands from the UK – have now had their flights cancelled as a result of extreme wintry weather. On the sixth day of flight chaos at the Dutch hub, the home airline KLM is warning it could run out of de-icing fluid.

In the UK, the Met Office warns: “The current cold snap continues, before a deep area of low pressure threatens to bring further snow, strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK from Thursday night.”

open image in gallery Mass cancellations to and from Amsterdam Schiphol airport are continuing for a sixth day due to snow and ice ( Simon Calder )

Air travel

For flyers, mass cancellations to and from Amsterdam Schiphol airport are continuing for a sixth day due to snow and ice. KLM has grounded 600 flights to and from its hub on Wednesday. The Dutch national airline warned on Tuesday evening: “Persistent snow is expected tomorrow morning, combined with a strong southerly to southeasterly wind.

“KLM has therefore had to cancel 600 flights for Wednesday. By making this decision now, we can provide our passengers with timely clarity and prevent last-minute flight cancellations, leaving travelers stranded at Schiphol.

“Many KLM colleagues, including office staff and crew, are making extra efforts to assist our passengers at Schiphol as best as possible.

More than 100 KLM flights to and from the UK are cancelled on Wednesday. At least four services to and from Aberdeen, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Heathrow, Humberside, Leeds Bradford, London City, Manchester, Newcastle and Norwich have been grounded.

British Airways has cancelled 10 flights linking Heathrow with Amsterdam, and a round-trip from London City.

The airport says: “Due to persistent winter weather, only limited air traffic is possible to and from Schiphol. Our snow crews are working around the clock to keep the runways clear, and aircraft are being carefully de-iced to ensure everyone can travel safely.

“However, the wintry conditions are expected to cause disruptions to the flight schedule in the coming days.”

With some understatement, the airport adds: “This may result in delays and cancellations.”

On Tuesday afternoon, KLM warned that supplies of de-icing fluid were “under pressure”. The Dutch airline said: “Due to a combination of extreme weather conditions and delays in supply from the provider, stock levels are running low.

“The supplier, based in Germany, is currently unable to guarantee timely replenishment. This challenge is currently widespread across Europe.

“De-icing is performed with a mixture of heated water and glycol. Every departing aircraft must be completely free of snow and ice before it can safely take off. KLM operates a fleet of 25 de-icing trucks, all of which have been in continuous use since Friday.”

Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers whose flights are cancelled or severely delayed are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.

Anyone reaching Amsterdam will find their problems are only beginning. Dutch Railways is running only a skeleton timetable and warns passengers: “Please allow for extra travel time, more frequent transfer and crowded trains.

“Are you travelling abroad? Start your journey earlier and plan extra times”

Rail travel

Railways in the far north of Scotland are still blocked by snow. ScotRail trains on key lines in the north of the country have been cancelled due to heavy and drifting snows north of Lairg and on the entire lnverness-Kyle of Lochalsh line.

LNER is advising passengers not to travel between Edinburgh and Aberdeen as the rail firm “cannot that guarantee a service will run until Friday 9 January at the earliest”.

open image in gallery Missing link: Key train lines in the north of Scotland have been cancelled due to snow, such as Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh ( Network Rail Scotland )

Further south, LNER terminated an early Edinburgh-London King's Cross train at Newcastle “due to heavy snow”. Other services on the East Coast Main Line have been cancelled or curtailed “due to more trains than usual needing repairs at the same time”.

In southeast England, rush-hour rail passengers face another morning of disruption on the Elizabeth and Great Western lines to and from London Paddington due to overrunning engineering work.

In South Yorkshire, another theft of signalling cables between Doncaster and Sheffield means that some line are disrupted. As a result, trains will have to run at reduced speeds on some lines. Trains may be delayed up to 30 minutes or cancelled.

Roads

Roads in northern Scotland are severely disrupted and many routes are only passable with extreme care. Traffic Scotland has closed the A93 Perth-Aberdeen road between Braemar and the Spittle of Glenshee turn-off. The A939 linking Nairn on the Moray coast with the Grampians remains closed.

In Cumbria the main north-south route through the Lake District, the A591, is closed because of ice between Keswick and Grasmere. The A57 Snake Pass in Derbyshire is also closed.

In Wales, the Horseshoe Pass on the A542 is closed.

