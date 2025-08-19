Train outages and flight delays: Simon Calder’s big bank holiday travel guide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rail passengers hoping to travel over the August bank holiday weekend face a host of problems from strikes and engineering works, while some intercity rail journeys will take much longer or prove impossible.

Road and air travellers seeking to make the most of the final bank holiday before Christmas also face congestion. The RAC warns that Friday and Saturday will see the highest amount of getaway traffic on the roads, while research by The Independent shows some major UK airports will have their busiest days of the summer over the long weekend.

Problems for airline passengers could be intensified by air-traffic control staff shortages across Europe – and the continuing Air Canada shutdown.

These are the key bank holiday travel problems.

Rail

Intercity train passengers face multiple problems trying to get around Britain, due to combination of strikes and pre-planned Network Rail engineering work. Dry conditions are also reducing speeds and services on South Western Railway between London and Exeter, and on the C2C line from the capital to south Essex.

CrossCountry services will range from few to zero. Rail passengers on the flagship East Coast Main Line to and from London King's Cross will need to find alternative routes, as will travellers through the West Midlands east of Birmingham.

The coach operator National Express has laid on 9,000 extra seats in response to the disruption, and says passenger numbers are up 20 per cent on a year ago.

The worst-affected rail services:

CrossCountry

The intercity operator connecting England, Wales and Scotland through its hub in Birmingham will run no trains on Saturday 23 August due to a strike by members of the RMT union. “You are strongly advised not to travel, or to travel either side of the bank holiday weekend,” says National Rail.

Although CrossCountry staff are not striking on Sunday, many cancellations are expected.

On bank holiday Monday, “a very limited CrossCountry service will operate between 6am and 6pm only”. No CrossCountry trains will run between Birmingham New Street, Reading and the south coast, or on the link from Leicester via Cambridge to Stansted airport. “There will only be a very limited service to the south west and north of York,” passengers are warned. “Trains that do run are expected to be busy.”

open image in gallery Heading south? CrossCountry train at Newcastle station ( Simon Calder )

West Coast Main Line

The link between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International, serving the city’s airport, will close from Saturday to Monday.

“Avanti and CrossCountry services will be diverted with extended journey times, and London Northwestern services will terminate at Birmingham International,” says Network Rail. Fast London-Birmingham trains, normally taking 80 minutes, are scheduled for two hours.

One glimmer of good news: bridge replacement work at Stockport, which has hit services in and out of Manchester Piccadilly for almost all of August, is expected to be completed on Friday 22 August.

East Coast Main Line

On Sunday 24 August, the southern section of the link connecting London King's Cross with Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland will close completely between the capital and Peterborough.

Rail replacement buses will run between Bedford, on the East Midlands line from London St Pancras International, and Peterborough. That journey is expected to take around two-and-a-half hours, compared with the normal 47-minute trip.

Some Saturday evening and Monday morning trains will be affected.

Hull Trains will run via the East Midlands line in and out of London St Pancras, but some trains may be cancelled due to a strike by members of the train drivers’ union, Aslef.

ScotRail

Lines southwest from Glasgow Central to Kilmarnock, Dumfries and Stranraer will be disrupted by engineering work on Saturday and Sunday.

Road

The RAC says major routes to coastal regions will bear the brunt of the traffic over the bank holiday weekend.

The motoring organisation predicts motorists will make three million getaway trips on Friday 22 August, adding to the usual pressure from commuters and trucks.

The peak day for leisure trips will be Saturday 23 August with 3.4 million on the road. Sunday is predicted to be “free flowing”, while Monday will see 2.7 million trips.

The RAC says the busiest times will be:

Friday, 10am-7pm

Saturday, 9am-5pm

Monday, 11am-6pm

The M5 south towards Devon is expected to see delays for more than 40 minutes on both Friday and Saturday, with the biggest jams between the junction with the M4 and junction 23 for Bridgwater and Wells.

Stretches of the M20 through Kent between Swanley and Maidstone could see slow traffic adding half-an-hour or more to journeys on Friday afternoon.

Ferry

The biggest hold-ups are likely to be at Calais, with British motorists heading home from Continental Europe. Formalities at the port are “juxtaposed”: after passing through the French border checkpoint, where British passports must be examined and stamped, UK Border Force officials check the admissibility of motorists and coach passengers.

open image in gallery Checkpoint Calais: Motorists face French and British border facilities at the French port ( Simon Calder )

Air

Friday 22 August is expected to be the busiest day of the year at Manchester airport. Around 115,000 passengers, evenly split between inbound and outbound, are expected to fly to or from the nation’s third-busiest airport. The most popular destinations are Palma and Alicante in Spain, Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey, plus Dubai.

Bristol airport is also predicting peak passengers on Friday.

On Sunday, Gatwick is expected to handle 900 flights – with departures and arrivals separated by as little as 65 seconds.

At Liverpool John Lennon airport, bank holiday Monday is predicted to be the busiest day of the summer.

Air traffic control staff shortages and summer storms are likely to delay European flights over the weekend. Eurocontrol, the pan-European coordination centre in Brussels, said earlier this month that 26 per cent of network delays were generated by France (due to “capacity and staffing issues”), 16 per cent by Greece (“staffing issues and weather”), and 13 per cent by Spain (“capacity issues related to high demand)”.

The busiest days at Heathrow and Stansted are yet to come: Friday 29 August and Sunday 31 August respectively.

But if the Air Canada shutdown continues, Heathrow will lose around 4,000 passengers per day from its expected numbers.

