The best places to visit in August

The addition of Croatia to the green watchlist and the loosening of restrictions for visiting countries on the amber list have been a godsend to people waiting to go back to some of their favourite European countries.

Ireland, too, is welcoming fully vaccinated British visitors. And if you don’t want the hassle of getting Covid tests, have a look at some of these ideas for an August holiday closer to home.

Croatia

Dubrovnik has yet to receive the overwhelming number of visitors in pre-Covid days, making this an excellent time to visit one of Croatia’s most beautiful towns. And you can also take advantage of the Dubrovnik Summer Festival, which runs until 25 August. Base yourself at Hotel Lero on the Lapad peninsula, where the sheltered Bellevue beach is a short stroll away. There’s a pool as well, and the walled old town is about a 15-minute walk away. A week’s holiday with Completely Croatia starts at £954pp, including flights, transfers and half-board accommodation, departing 8 August.

Greece

Assos in Kefalonia (Getty)

Double-jabbed holidaymakers can sneak away to Greece without worrying about self-isolating at home, which makes a week away on the Ionian island of Kefalonia a heavenly idea. Within feet of the long sweep of sands along Lourdata in the mountainous south of the island, Lourdas Beach Apartments has an infinity pool and all feature balconies. Seven nights’ self-catering with Sunvil costs from £869pp departing 14 August, including flights from Manchester and transfers.

Ireland

Explore Ireland’s first long-distance driving route when you meander along the Wild Atlantic Way from Cork to Kerry. This impossibly scenic route takes in the Dingle peninsula and the Ring of Kerry as well as the Ring of Beara and Mizen Head. McKinlay Kidd has a seven-night self-drive holiday starting in Kinsale and finishing in Dingle, staying in guest houses along the way. Prices in August start at £735pp and include breakfast. Ferry crossings or flights/car hire can be arranged.

Scotland

Hiking signs are common around Melrose (Robin McKelvie)

Enjoy the tranquillity of the rural Scottish Borders yet have the convenience of nearby Melrose and Kelso. From Todrig Cottage you’ll have views of the Cheviot Hills and be a short drive from Sir Walter Scott’s former home at Abbotsford as well as fishing on the River Tweed. The two-bedroom cottage – one of three on the farm – is surrounded by farmland and has secluded garden as well as a shared courtyard with a barbecue and giant chessboard. There’s also a shared games room with table tennis and other games, plus bike storage. A week’s self-catering with Cottages and Castles from 28 August costs £812, and up to two dogs are welcome at an extra cost of £20.

Wales

Deep in the Welsh countryside north of Brecon Beacons National Park is the peaceful little bolthole of Nuthatch Cottage. Set near the village of Llanwrtyd Wells in the Abergwesyn Valley, this one-bedroom stone cottage offers the chance to explore the trails and rivers of this secluded area, and wander over to the Elan Valley and Llandrindod Wells Lake Park. Available through Sugar & Loaf, the house is available for a three-night break from 21 August for £635.

Devon

Bideford in Devon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Nature lovers can lose themselves in the quiet countryside of Abbotsham Cliffs near Bideford in Devon when they stay at Shebberton Summer Folly. This cute one-bedroom farm annexe has a four-poster bed, a spacious garden and 112 acres of empty farmland, yet it’s easy to reach the beach at Westward Ho! and the South West Coast Path. A week’s self-catering with Holiday Cottages from 27 August costs £513.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk