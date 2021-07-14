Balearics look set to slide to amber in traffic light review

The Balearics could be downgraded to amber in the upcoming traffic light review, just two weeks after being given quarantine-free travel.

The popular Spanish island group, which includes Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca, has seen a surge in infections in recent weeks. The islands were added to the green watchlist at the end of June, and thousands of British holidaymakers flew out on summer trips.

The archipelago has recorded a case rate of 194.27 per 100,000 citizens over the past week.

A government source told The Sun: “It’s all still up for discussion, but the figures aren’t great which is why it was on the watch list in the first place.”

The Department for Transport said there was “nothing to say at the moment” on changes to the Balearic Islands' travel status.

A downgrade to the amber list would mean those arriving in the UK from there would need to self-isolate for 10 days and take two PCR tests.

However, from 19 July, all Britons who have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior and those under 18 won’t be required to quarantine when arriving from amber-rated territories, with the rules becoming the same as arrivals from the green list.

The Balearics’ downgrade would hit younger travellers who haven’t yet been fully vaccinated.

One travel expert believes the Balearics could be pushed straight to red due to skyrocketing cases.

Paul Charles, founder of the PC Agency, said ministers were concerned about rising cases and a high positivity rate.

The update is expected at some point on Thursday.