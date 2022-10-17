A celebration of Brexit benefits for travellers

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.

“Significant and continued disruption for a very long time”: that was the gloomy worst-case scenario set out this week by Doug Bannister, chief executive of the Port of Dover. As boss of the main surface access point between the UK and continental Europe, he was warning of the consequences of the new EU Entry-Exit System, to which the UK asked to become subject.

When it takes effect, probably next May, every departing British passport holder at Dover will have their fingerprints and facial biometrics taken. At perhaps 10 minutes for a family of four in a car, compared with 90 seconds at present, Kent could quickly become gridlocked.

Over the weekend, the Telegraph published an article by its associate editor, Jeremy Warner, headlined: “Project Fear was right all along. Six years of policy confusion and ineptitude has brought a calamitous loss of standing.”

In a bid to cheer up Mr Bannister, Mr Warner and everyone else who is despondent about the consequences of the democratic vote to leave the European Union, I have spent the weekend exploring the many and varied Brexit benefits for travellers.

After all, we know: “Brexit has given the UK a world of future opportunities”.

That is the assurance from the government, in its document entitled “The Benefits of Brexit: How the UK is taking advantage of leaving the EU”. The BoB, for short.

While naysayers point to the failure of the “festival of Brexit” to attract audiences, I have been busy reading all 105 pages of The BoB to bring you the travel highlights.

Rail

Leaving the UK means we get “a simpler, better railway”. The BoB promises: “We will increase accountability and collaboration and ensure a joined-up approach to rail.”

I trust you are noticing improved train journeys already.

Aviation

“Brexit is enabling us to improve the experience of UK air travellers. This includes increasing protections, such as access to compensation, for UK travellers, as well as enhancing competition, which over time will reduce prices, improve service quality and expand passenger choice.”

Only a Remoaner would point out that the government’s proposals for compensation will reduce, not increase, consumer protection. And that leaving the EU took the UK out of the “open skies” arena in which competition thrived to the huge benefit of British travellers and businesses.

For example, the future of the Aer Lingus link between Belfast City and London Heathrow, which has been running for 15 years, is in doubt because of Brexit.

Domestic tourism

Brexit is helping “make companies that were significantly reliant on a workforce from the EU in the past consider alternative domestic recruitment and enable UK workers to view the hospitality roles as a rewarding career”. I am sure all UK tourism businesses are grateful for the opportunity.

Health care abroad

An immediate casualty of Brexit was that the European Health Insurance Card (Ehic) ceased to be valid in the Schengen area nations of Norway, Iceland and plucky Liechtenstein. Fear not: a “key plank” in The BoB is to get the new Global Health Insurance Card accepted beyond Europe.

From 2023, a reciprocal health care agreement comes into effect with the second-largest Channel Island, Guernsey.

Duty free

The other side of the health coin: cheaper alcohol and tobacco. “We have reinstated duty-free shopping for all overseas destinations, including the EU.”

The government also claims it has “increased allowances from British ports and airports”. But I am having trouble standing up this particular BoB claim: overseas allowances are set by foreign countries, not the UK.

Passports

Surely the icing on the Brexit cake? The government has “reintroduced our iconic blue passports”. That Remain cynic is back, pointing out that EU nations can make their passports any colour they like, such as Croatia’s attractive shade of blue – and that a British passport is far less powerful than a European Union document in the access it confers to the holder.

Frankly, who cares? I am sure we can all concur with the report’s conclusion: “This is a hugely exciting time for our country, one filled with potential and opportunity.

“As this document demonstrates – this is a government that possesses the ambition and determination the UK needs to succeed now and for many years to come.”