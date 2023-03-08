Bristol airport cancels flights amid Arctic blast

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bristol Airport has cancelled all early morning flights today (Wednesday 8 March) due to snow and adverse weather conditions.

A statement on its Twitter account reads: “The Bristol Airport teams are working hard on snow clearing operations, but as the snow continues to fall, flight operations have been suspended until 1100.

“Passengers are advised to contact their airline for specific flight information prior to travelling to the airport and please take extra care.”

A picture accompanying the announcement shows staff at the airport clearing snow from outside the arrivals lounge.

The airport’s departure board reveals that no flights have departed this morning, with “next info at 11am” expected for almost all flights scheduled up to 9.45am.

Passengers are being warned of significant delays as a result of the conditions.

The airport, which is a southwest hub for easyJet, Jet2.com, Ryanair and TUI Airways, will reassess the situation as the day goes on, but more snow is forecast to fall.

Bristol Airport is particularly vulnerable to adverse weather as it sits 600ft above sea level outside the Mendip Hills.

Snow and ice has also disrupted other services in the southwest, with bus services halted in parts of Somerset, including Bath.

Gritters are out across the region and a yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place by the Met Office.

National Highways has issued a snow warning and said people should only drive if absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, the A3 has been closed after a number of lorries became stuck in heavy snow.

The southbound road between Thursley and the A333 at Grayshot is currently closed to traffic as a result of the weather.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for the south and east of England, south Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland until early Thursday.

Heavier snowfall across a band of the country largely covering the north of England, north Wales, Northern Ireland and most of Scotland is then likely to arrive on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Bristol Airport told The Independent: “Bristol Airport is temporarily closed this morning (Wednesday 8 March) for snow clearing operations to continue until 11am.

“Snow across the UK has caused disruption to a number of flights at Bristol Airport. Additional staff are on site to assist with the adverse weather response.

“It is a rapidly changing situation and passengers are advised to check with their airline prior to making their way to the airport, as some airlines have made proactive cancellations to their flight programme for the remainder the day. Passengers are advised to allow extra travel time for the journey to the airport.”