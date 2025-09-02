The tiny eastern European village overrun by Chinese tourists for its famed snack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of Chinese tourists flock annually to the Bulgarian mountain village of Momchilovtsi, drawn by a unique festival celebrating its local yoghurt.

Renowned for its health benefits, the dairy product has become a significant hit among consumers in China.

In the Rhodope Mountains, near the Greek border, visitors mingle with locals in the village square.

The late summer sun illuminates a stage where singers and bagpipers, adorned in traditional embroidered costumes, perform folk songs, creating a vibrant cross-cultural spectacle.

Yoghurt and cheese producers from the region, many of whom speak some Chinese, offer samples and products for sale.

open image in gallery Chinese participants of the Yogurt Festival prepare a rice cake next to Chinese yogurt ( REUTERS )

"Bulgarian yoghurt is very popular in China ... so we want to try the pure yoghurt here," said Ge Lin, 37, a tourist from China.

Chinese tourists have been visiting Momchilovtsi since 2009, when a Chinese dairy company first imported the bacteria found in the local yoghurt. The company's product, branded Mosilian, is now sold in most Chinese supermarkets.

In the early 20th century, Bulgarian microbiologist Stamen Grigorov and Russian zoologist Élie Metchnikoff found that consuming yoghurt helped Bulgarian peasants to live longer.

Bulgarian yoghurt contains Lactobacillus bulgaricus and other bacteria unique to the region, which boost health, immunity, and longevity, said Prof. Dr. Penka Petrova, director of the Institute of Microbiology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

open image in gallery Rumiyana Cholakova, a local resident in the village of Momchilovtsi presents the process of yogurt making to a Chinese tourist in her home, ( REUTERS )

"Bulgarian yoghurt may be the world's first probiotic and has been used to treat various ailments. Each bacterial strain isolated from homemade yoghurt has distinct properties," she said.

A number of recent scientific studies have found fermented dairy products from Bulgaria have beneficial health properties.

Dimitar Danchev, 37, a fourth-generation livestock breeder from the region, said local yoghurt is made from both cows' and sheep's milk and its properties vary according to the season.

"In spring, when animals graze on fresh grass, the yogurt has specific characteristics, ... while in autumn, when the grass is drier, the milk is thicker."

Mitra Pareva, 95, said yoghurt has been part of her daily diet for her whole life.

"Yoghurt is good for me. The first foods on my table are bread and yoghurt," she said.