LaGuardia flights temporarily grounded as wildfire smoke clogs air travel across US

Federal authorities temporarily grounded flights at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport “due to low visibility” from wildfire smoke smothering the East Coast.

Departures were grounded until 2pm ET on 7 June, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency also delayed flights from the upper midwestern US and on East Coast bound for LaGuardia.

Newark Liberty International Airport, another nearby major travel hub, also announced a ground delay. The airport announced that the “current smoke condition” may impact flights and urged travelers to check with their airlines “to determine the status of your flight.”

Wind patterns bringing smoke across the northeast “could impact travel through the airports,” according to FAA traffic management officer Samuel Ausby. More than 16,200 flights have been delayed and 79 flights were canceled by 1pm on Wednesday, according to FlightAware.

Yellowing and ashen skies from eye-watering smoke triggered air quality alerts across the region on Tuesday as wildfire smoke drifting from Canada sparked hazardous air conditions across the northeastern US. Thirteen states have issued air quality alerts, covering an area with roughly 100 million people.

Smoke is expected to reach as far south as South Carolina. Thick smoke was expected to drift across New York City and Philadelphia through Wednesday.

New York City’s air quality index surpassed 200 on Tuesday night, among the worst levels globally.

The city’s health commissioner Ashwin Vasan told reporters on Wednesday that the city’s air quality is at its worst since the 1960s, with conditions expected to last through several days.

Health officials have warned that hazardous air quality conditions can be acutely harmful for people with respiratory issues and other preexisting conditions. People are urged to stay indoors and wear a well-fitting mask, such as an N95 respirator, while outside. Indoor air purifiers also can help reduce the harmful effects of wildfire smoke.