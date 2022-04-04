The UK’s airports have been mired in chaos after staff shortages led to hundreds of cancelled flights and hours-long delays over the weekend.

EasyJet was one of the worst hit airlines, forced to axe 222 flights due to staff shortages.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.”

BA also cancelled hundreds of flights on Saturday and Sunday, with another 90 cancellations so far today.

Elsewhere, passengers at both Heathrow and Manchester airports were met with long queues and delays as they arrived to jet off for the Easter holidays.

The former attributed congestion to Covid checks required by destinations and “high passenger volumes”. Travellers also reported long wait times at passport e-gates, with the Home Office confirming there had been a “technical issue” but claiming the problem had not caused queues to exceed the “standard length” at Heathrow.

Manchester airport put delays down to staff shortages and “recruitment challenges”, alongside a renewed surge in demand for travel as coronavirus restrictions lift.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 flights were cancelled in the US this weekend, with airlines citing weather in Florida and other issues as the cause.

Follow all the latest updates below.