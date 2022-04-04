Airport chaos – live: Hundreds of flights cancelled due to staff shortages ahead of Easter holidays
EasyJet and British Airways forced to axe hundreds of services
The UK’s airports have been mired in chaos after staff shortages led to hundreds of cancelled flights and hours-long delays over the weekend.
EasyJet was one of the worst hit airlines, forced to axe 222 flights due to staff shortages.
An easyJet spokesperson said: “As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.”
BA also cancelled hundreds of flights on Saturday and Sunday, with another 90 cancellations so far today.
Elsewhere, passengers at both Heathrow and Manchester airports were met with long queues and delays as they arrived to jet off for the Easter holidays.
The former attributed congestion to Covid checks required by destinations and “high passenger volumes”. Travellers also reported long wait times at passport e-gates, with the Home Office confirming there had been a “technical issue” but claiming the problem had not caused queues to exceed the “standard length” at Heathrow.
Manchester airport put delays down to staff shortages and “recruitment challenges”, alongside a renewed surge in demand for travel as coronavirus restrictions lift.
Meanwhile, more than 3,000 flights were cancelled in the US this weekend, with airlines citing weather in Florida and other issues as the cause.
EasyJet grounds 100-plus flights
Britain's biggest budget airline, easyJet, has blamed high levels of Covid-19 infections for another day of 100 or more flight cancellations. The worst-affected airport is Gatwick, its biggest base, with at least 40 departures and arrivals grounded.
Passengers at many other UK airports are affected. Early morning departures from Bristol to Murcia in Spain and the Greek islands of Kos and Corfu have been axed.
A dozen easyJet flights have so far been cancelled to and from Luton: links with Krakow, Milan, Edinburgh, Barcelona, Malaga and Amsterdam.
Manchester airport issues could continue ‘until summer’, warns councillor
Manchester councillor Pat Karney has warned that the issues seen at Manchester airport over the last week could continue “until the summer”.
He slammed the airport for failing to prepare for renewed passenger demand following the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions.
Following a meeting with airport bosses in response to hours-long queues, he told the BBC that management had “totally underestimated the recovery time of the airport”.
“Two million people went through the airport in February [and] in the previous year, it was 70,000, so you had to plan ahead,” said Mr Karney.
“They should have seen all this. They should have known the recovery was going to be very quick.”
Passengers not being informed of their rights
Many passengers are saying they have not been properly informed of their rights when their flights are cancelled at short notice.
One British Airways passenger booked to fly from London Heathrow to Lisbon on Sunday morning learnt her flight was cancelled when she arrived at the airport.
She was not told of the airline’s obligation to fly her on any other available carrier on the same day. Instead she was booked on a Monday afternoon flight to Madrid, where she has a four-hour wait for an onward connection to the Portuguese capital.
Nor was she told of her entitlement to £350 in cash compensation.
Consumer law is clear and on the passenger’s side. You are entitled to travel on the original day of departure, if there is any commercial way of getting you to your destination. You should give the airline the opportunity to arrange a new flight. Airlines understandably want to keep passengers on their own services, but there are clear limits. The Civil Aviation Authority says that if the cancelling airline has another flight on the same day, it can rebook you on that (and provide meals while you wait).
If the airline cannot or will not meet its obligation, you should buy a ticket and then claim it back. If you need hotel accommodation, the airline must provide this – plus transport to and from the airport. If it does not do so, you should make your own arrangements, seeking to minimise the cost as much as possible.
Heathrow headaches for 15,000 British Airways passengers
Simon Calder is at Heathrow this morning. He reports:
With Easter school holidays under way for many families across the UK, the international transport network is creaking badly. Thousands of British travellers are waking up where they don’t want to be – after easyJet and British Airways cancelled hundreds of flights over the weekend.
At Heathrow Terminals 3 and 5, British Airways has another 90 cancellations so far. Many were made some days or even weeks in advance. But there was another slew of overnight cancellations, including to Toulouse, Oslo, Marseille and Munich.
There are some very long delays as well – arrivals from Marrakech and Krakow are 20 and 21 hours late respectively, while last night’s British Airways flight to Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires is 24 hours late – with the stop in the Argentinian capital cancelled.
EasyJet cancels more than 200 flights over the weekend
EasyJet has cancelled more than 200 flights over the weekend, leaving some passengers stranded amid travel chaos at some of Britain’s biggest airports.
The airline has blamed the disruption on staff shortages caused by Covid, with at least 222 trips axed since Friday.
It said it had made efforts to offset staff shortages by “rostering” additional standby crew on the weekend but was forced to make “additional cancellations for today (Sunday) and tomorrow”.
Easyjet cancels flights
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be keeping you updated with all the latest news from the UK’s airports throughout the day.
