Another day of disrupted travel plans looks set to ensue as airlines cancel more than 100 of their scheduled services across UK airports.

British Airways and easyJet have both been forced to axe more flights today, thwarting thousands of travellers’ plans to jet off for the Easter holidays.

Holidaymakers who have swapped sky for sea are also facing disruption.

Ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year, DFDS Ferries has warned thousands of passengers booked with P&O Ferries that it will have no space for them on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

P&O Ferries suspended its Dover-Calais sailings on 17 March, after telling nearly 800 crew they had been made redundant immediately. P&O has been telling passengers they can be carried on the services of DFDS – which sails from the Kent port to Calais and Dunkirk in northern France.

But DFDS has tweeted: “DFDS has no availability for P&O customers between 08 April 00.01 and 10 April 23.59.

“Please do not proceed to port without a confirmed reservation, contact P&O Ferries for alternative travel arrangements.”

