Airport chaos – live: Easter breaks disrupted as more than 100 British Airways and easyJet flights cancelled
Airlines struggle to cope with surge in demand
Another day of disrupted travel plans looks set to ensue as airlines cancel more than 100 of their scheduled services across UK airports.
British Airways and easyJet have both been forced to axe more flights today, thwarting thousands of travellers’ plans to jet off for the Easter holidays.
Holidaymakers who have swapped sky for sea are also facing disruption.
Ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year, DFDS Ferries has warned thousands of passengers booked with P&O Ferries that it will have no space for them on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
P&O Ferries suspended its Dover-Calais sailings on 17 March, after telling nearly 800 crew they had been made redundant immediately. P&O has been telling passengers they can be carried on the services of DFDS – which sails from the Kent port to Calais and Dunkirk in northern France.
But DFDS has tweeted: “DFDS has no availability for P&O customers between 08 April 00.01 and 10 April 23.59.
“Please do not proceed to port without a confirmed reservation, contact P&O Ferries for alternative travel arrangements.”
Follow the latest updates below.
Three large P&O Ferries vessels are tied up at Dover’s cruise terminal, when normally they would be running a busy shuttle service to Calais and back.
Sympathy for Manchester airport's departing managing director
Manchester airport’s managing director, Karen Smart, has stepped down after weeks of long queues for security – with many passengers missing flights and departures being delayed.
But the travel correspondent of The Independent, Simon Calder, says there are extenuating circumstances. In his Plane Talk column, he writes: “As an example of the term ‘thankless task’, I give you ‘pretty much any job at any airport’.
“Social media, as ever, is hungry for culpability – and Ms Smart has become the unfortunate fall girl. But the chaos in aviation over the past two years, with one incoherent set of travel restrictions after another, made travelling by turns either illegal or impossibly complicated.
“Going from 100 per cent to five per cent of customers and back to 80 or 90 per cent in the course of two years would be a challenge for any boss in any industry. I wish Karen Smart well in her next post, and trust the task will bring her some deserved thanks.”
Who’d run an airport?
Plane Talk: After weeks of travel chaos, the managing director at Manchester airport has stepped down writes Simon Calder
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog, where we’ll be posting all the latest travel updates throughout the day.
