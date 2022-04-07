Airport chaos – live: Easter breaks disrupted with yet more UK flights cancelled
Airlines struggle to cope with surge in demand
Another day of disrupted travel plans is unfolding as airlines announce more cancellations of flights leaving from UK airports.
British Airways cancellations have risen by 20 to 74 today, while easyJet has reduced by six to 52.
The airlines have blamed a shortage of staff due to Covid-related absences.
Spanish holidays are also in jeopardy after Spanish authorities yesterday appeared to reopen to unvaccinated travellers - with a test result - with immediate effect, only to make a U-turn on the rule last night.
On Wednesday the tourist board said Spain had opened up to all UK travellers with immediate effect, saying unjabbed visitors would be able to enter with a negative pre-departure test.
In fact, the tourist board confirmed later, the rule remains that only vaccinated people aged 18 and over are permitted to enter the country. As before, 12-17s can show proof of a negative PCR test to visit.
Pedro Medina, deputy director of the Spanish tourist office in the UK said: “We apologise unreservedly for the miscommunication earlier today which was due to a misunderstanding of the new entry requirements.”
Follow the latest updates below.
All the flights cancelled today
British Airways and easyJet have both been forced to axe a number of flights to and from the UK today.
BA’s cancellations are all domestic and short-haul: routes between Heathrow and Scotland are affected, as are Germany, Netherlands and Sweden services from Heathrow, and some Italian cities.
Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled Gatwick flights to some Italian and French cities, along with some short-haul routes from Luton, Bristol, Manchester, Belfast and Edinburgh.
Read the full list of cancellations here:
All the flights cancelled today from UK airports
Airlines have blamed Easter travel disruptions on staff shortages
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog, where we’ll be posting all the latest news and updates.
