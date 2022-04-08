Friday has brought more flight cancellations from Britain’s two biggest airlines, with easyJet and British Airways axing more than 100 scheduled services between them on Friday.

British Airways’ number of cancellations dipped from 74 to 68 today, while easyJet’s fell from 52 to 42.

Both airlines have blamed a shortage of staff due to Covid-related absences.

Meanwhile, UK airports also continue to struggle under the weight of increased passenger numbers, also citing staffing issues as demand ramps up.

Both Manchester and Leeds airports have told travellers to arrive three hours before their scheduled departure times to ensure they don’t get stuck in lengthy security queues and miss their flight.

The chief executive of Manchester Airports Group, Charlie Cornish, has apologised to passengers for the “queues and congestion they’ve experienced in recent weeks”.

“I apologise to anyone who has been affected by the disruption,” writes Mr Cornish in an online letter.

“We are committed to getting customers away on their trips, especially as we know many have waited such a long time to get back to travelling internationally.”

