All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another 100-plus cancellations of flights to and from the UK.

Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering widespread flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.

Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded at least 100 services between them. Their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, are worst affected.

BA says passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations, due to resourcing issues.

British Airways has not made on-the-day cancellations.

The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.

Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at Heathrow by BA and at Gatwick by easyJet.

British Airways has cancelled 58 domestic and European flights so far on Monday.

British Airways to/from Heathrow

Domestic

Aberdeen

Newcastle

Edinburgh

Manchester

European

Amsterdam (2)

Venice (2)

Copenhagen

Stockholm

Berlin

Budapest

Toulouse

Brussels

Dublin

Pisa

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Frankfurt

Barcelona

Dusseldorf

Tirana

Gothenburg

Paris

Nice

Geneva

Larnaca

Lyon

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 32 flights so far on Monday from its biggest base, Gatwick. Other cancellations have been made from Luton and Edinburgh.

EasyJet to/from Gatwick

Milan Malpensa (2)

Naples

Nice

Copenhagen

Verona

Milan Bergamo

Montpellier

Preveza

Budapest

Olbia

Berlin

Amsterdam

Glasgow

Edinburgh

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.