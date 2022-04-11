All the flights cancelled today from UK airports
Airlines have blamed Easter travel disruptions on staff shortages
Another day, another 100-plus cancellations of flights to and from the UK.
Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering widespread flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.
Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded at least 100 services between them. Their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, are worst affected.
BA says passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations, due to resourcing issues.
British Airways has not made on-the-day cancellations.
The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.
Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at Heathrow by BA and at Gatwick by easyJet.
British Airways has cancelled 58 domestic and European flights so far on Monday.
British Airways to/from Heathrow
Domestic
- Aberdeen
- Newcastle
- Edinburgh
- Manchester
European
- Amsterdam (2)
- Venice (2)
- Copenhagen
- Stockholm
- Berlin
- Budapest
- Toulouse
- Brussels
- Dublin
- Pisa
- Milan Linate
- Milan Malpensa
- Frankfurt
- Barcelona
- Dusseldorf
- Tirana
- Gothenburg
- Paris
- Nice
- Geneva
- Berlin
- Larnaca
- Lyon
Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 32 flights so far on Monday from its biggest base, Gatwick. Other cancellations have been made from Luton and Edinburgh.
EasyJet to/from Gatwick
- Milan Malpensa (2)
- Naples
- Nice
- Copenhagen
- Verona
- Milan Bergamo
- Montpellier
- Preveza
- Budapest
- Olbia
- Berlin
- Amsterdam
- Glasgow
- Edinburgh
All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
