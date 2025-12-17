The rail, road, flight and ferry travel chaos you need to know about this Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All the signs are that the festive getaway in, around and away from the UK will be the busiest of the decade, setting new records across transport pressure points.

What will it mean for your journey? The Independent has consulted dozens of organisations to curate this Christmas travel special.

Air

While not all airports have replied, Fridays and Sundays are peaks across the board: Friday 19 December, Sunday 28 December, Friday 2 January and Sunday 4 January.

London Heathrow, Birmingham and Manchester airports are among those expecting their busiest Christmas to date. The Independent approached all the major airports for their busiest days.

Aberdeen: 19 December

Bristol: Busiest day is 28 December, with 19-21 December and 27-28 December busiest for departures. Busiest arrival days are 28 December, 2 and 4 January

Edinburgh: Before Christmas, 19 and 22 December will be busiest; peak day overall is 29 December, with 28 December and 2 January also busy

Glasgow: 19 December

Luton: 19 December for departures, 4 January for arrivals, with 28 December busiest overall

Manchester: 19 and 28 December

Southampton: 22 December

The top destinations from many airports will be:

Alicante

Amsterdam

Dubai

Dublin

Geneva

Tenerife

Rail

The Independent has calculated that Saturday 20 and Monday 22 December will be the busiest days on the railways before Christmas. While individual lines are likely to vary – especially after Christmas when widespread Network Rail engineering work kicks in – passengers are more or less guaranteed an uncrowded trip on 24 and 31 December as well as New Year’s Day.

Trainline data from the past two years indicates the overall busiest hour for sheer number of passengers is 10-11am on the Saturday before Christmas. The three busiest routes are all to and from London Euston – serving Birmingham New Street, Manchester Piccadilly and Milton Keynes Central.

The optimum day to travel before Christmas in order to avoid crowding is Wednesday 24 December. Be warned, though, that services wind down early: the last London-Edinburgh train leaves at 4.30pm on Christmas Eve, while the final Newcastle–Birmingham departure is at 5.40pm.

No trains run in the UK on Christmas Day, and very few on Boxing Day.

After Christmas, there will be a surge on Saturday 27 December when intercity services are restored. Some key lines will close, putting pressure on other routes.

New Year’s Eve will be quiet, with New Year’s Day hosting fewer travellers still – though in Scotland almost no trains will run on 1 January.

open image in gallery St Pancras railway station at Christmas ( Getty Images / iStockPhoto )

Crowds will build back on Friday 2 January, with the final weekend of the festive season on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 January involving large numbers of travellers, many of them displaced to other lines by Network Rail engineering work.

The West Coast Main Line, which connects London Euston with the West Midlands, northwest England, north Wales and southern Scotland, will be closed on the key stretch from Milton Keynes to Rugby and will remain closed up to and including 5 January for the replacement of a junction at Hanslope in Buckinghamshire.

Further north, the West Coast Main Line between Preston and Carlisle will close from New Year’s Eve to 15 January inclusive, and a shuttle service will connect the two cities via the scenic Settle and Carlisle Railway.

One of the UK’s busiest stations, London Waterloo, will be closed from the end of services on Christmas Eve to Sunday 28 December inclusive.

No trains will run on the main line between Leeds and York until the start of services on 3 January.

open image in gallery It will be quietest on the roads on Christmas Day ( Getty/iStock )

Road

The RAC says: “The single busiest day for getaways over the period is Christmas Eve, when volumes of traffic could be at their highest since Covid.” Around 4.2 million getaway journeys are expected, but regular travel will be much lighter.

Christmas Day will be the optimum driving day across the UK.

Assessing figures from both the AA and the RAC, the worst delays are likely to be on:

Friday 19 December

Saturday 20 December

Monday 22 December

Key locations for congestion are:

M25, particularly between the M4 at Heathrow and the M1, plus near Bluewater in Kent

M4 from M5 junction near Bristol to Cardiff

M5 south of Bristol and also close to the M6 junction in the West Midlands

M6 through the West Midlands from the M42 junction to Wolverhampton

M60 around Manchester, near the Trafford Centre and between junction 7 (Altrincham) and the M62 junction

In addition, the M27 in Hampshire will close between junctions 9 and 11 from 8pm on 24 December until 4am on 4 January.

open image in gallery Flixbus is laying on extra trips on key dates and routes ( Getty/iStock )

Bus and coach

Both Flixbus and National Express are laying on extra trips on key dates and routes, aiming especially to help passengers affected by rail engineering closures. The coach firms will be running hundreds of services on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, when few trains run.

As normal, almost all local bus services will close across the country on 25 December, apart from a few hospital services and the Isle of Wight, where the local company Southern Vectis says: “We are running a special Christmas Timetable on routes 1, 3, 5, 7 & 9”

Ferry

Doug Bannister, chief executive of the Port of Dover, says: “The weekend before Christmas is expected to be particularly busy, with peak traffic anticipated between 6am and 1pm from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 December.

“To help ensure a smooth departure, we kindly ask all customers travelling with our ferry partners not to arrive any earlier than two hours before their scheduled sailing, just as you would if departing from a UK airport, and greatly appreciate everyone’s patience should there be any additional waiting time due to the high volumes of traffic.”

Unlike aviation, there is no penalty for missing a ferry at Dover due to congestion; you will simply be rebooked on the next available sailing free of charge.

This article is kept updated with the latest information

Read more: Rail passenger offered £10k compensation for 18-minute train delay