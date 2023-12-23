✕ Close Storm Pia: 80mph winds batter Britain with 'do not travel' warnings issued

Drivers are set to face Christmas travel chaos as 16.4 million drivers hit the roads on the busiest day for travel of the year.

Motorists have been advised not drive before 11am or after 6pm to reduce the chances of being stuck on the road.

The AA has issued an Amber Traffic Warning for today with millions of cars expected to travel on this day, causing lengthy jams at traffic hotspots.

The AA president Edmund King said: “While Friday 22 December and Saturday 23 December look set to be the busiest travelling days, the unsettled weather forecast could lead to additional delays so drivers should drive to the conditions and slow down where necessary.

Hundreds of drivers trying to catch ferries abroad in the festive getaway faced big snarl-ups at the port of Dover, some left stuck in long queues yesterday.

Port chiefs warned that only those who had booked would be able to travel, saying it was taking about 90 minutes to process cars with pre-booked tickets.