Christmas getaway chaos as Dover traffic builds and AA issues travel warning for 16m drivers - latest
Yellow alerts issued for snow and ice, as well as rain and wind for Christmas weekend
Drivers are set to face Christmas travel chaos as 16.4 million drivers hit the roads on the busiest day for travel of the year.
Motorists have been advised not drive before 11am or after 6pm to reduce the chances of being stuck on the road.
The AA has issued an Amber Traffic Warning for today with millions of cars expected to travel on this day, causing lengthy jams at traffic hotspots.
The AA president Edmund King said: “While Friday 22 December and Saturday 23 December look set to be the busiest travelling days, the unsettled weather forecast could lead to additional delays so drivers should drive to the conditions and slow down where necessary.
Hundreds of drivers trying to catch ferries abroad in the festive getaway faced big snarl-ups at the port of Dover, some left stuck in long queues yesterday.
Port chiefs warned that only those who had booked would be able to travel, saying it was taking about 90 minutes to process cars with pre-booked tickets.
Kent residents share their annoyance
The delays are a familiar state of affairs for Dover residents.
Many have taken to Facebook to share their annoyance.
Jan Hill said:
Where are the road delays?
Unsettled weather is likely to add to journey times on some stretches of the motorway network including the M25, the M5 between Bristol and Weston-Super-Mare and the M6 around Birmingham.
In addition, stretches of the M1 ‘smart’ motorway from Luton northwards can often suffer congestion from incidents or breakdowns, as can the M62 and M60 in the North West. Both the M4 and the A34 are also set to suffer from significant delays.
Rail disruption continues
The rail disruption is set to continue on Christmas Eve as London King’s Cross will be closed due to engineering works.
The closure of London Paddington will continue until Wednesday, meaning no mainline trains will serve Heathrow Airport.
Shadow transport minister Louise Haigh said the infrastructure has been “totally underinvested in”, causing “record delays and cancellations”.
She told Times Radio on Saturday that anyone who has tried to catch a train in the last couple of years will “almost certainly” have experienced delays, cancellations and poor service because the Government has “presided over the managed decline of our railways and has been totally prepared to accept status quo”.
Ms Haigh said the Labour Party has set out plans to reform railways to bring them into public ownership and “to bring decisions around infrastructure and the operations of the railways together”.
‘Kids are crying’ - Traveller shares her annoyance from Dover queue
Maeve Patterson who is travelling through the Port of Dover took to X to share her irritation whilst waiting in line.
Dover queueing time reaches 90 minutes
People travelling over to France for Christmas can expect an even longer wait.
The Port of Dover shared on X: “There is currently a 90-minute wait time ahead of French border controls as we help passengers get away for Christmas. Please check with your chosen ferry operator for further travel updates.”
Pictured: Port of Dover travel chaos
Remnants of Storm Pia could lead to further disruption
The Met Office has warned there could be more weather-related travel issues in parts of the UK this weekend.
Christmas Eve travel plans could be ruined with heavy winds set to batter parts of the country ahead of a rain-soaked December 25.
Gusts as high as 60 to 70 mph are due to hit the north of Scotland and northern and central areas of England.
Two separate yellow wind warnings have been issued, saying people should expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, while the rest of the country may see showers.
A yellow warning for rain covers much of Wales, with forecasters warning flooding and travel disruption is possible.
What’s happening on the trains?
Passengers have faced severe delays this week due to Storm Pia, here is the railway situation today.
Network Rail warned severe weather was likely to impact some ScotRail routes.
Eurostar, which operates passenger services to and from London St Pancras, is operating two extra services per day between London and Paris up to and including Christmas Eve to help people whose trains were cancelled on Thursday.
Vehicle-carrying train service Eurotunnel is running its usual timetable but is only accepting customers who have pre-booked.
The Elizabeth line suffered severe delays on Friday afternoon between London Paddington, Reading and Heathrow Airport after two trains broke down.
Network Rail said disruption was expected between Mansfield and Worksop for the end of the day, as well as between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley, caused by damage to the overhead electric wires in the Aston area of Birmingham.
Motorway closures
The A66 in Cumbria is closed in both directions between the A595 south (Bridgefoot) and the A595 north (Cockermouth) due to a serious collision.
Traffic has been diverted via local routes causing delays.
The M20 motorway in Kent has reopened between junctions 8 and 9 after it was closed due to Operation Brock, which involves organising a queue for freight traffic during disruption to cross-Channel services.
60 minutes wait time at port of Denver
Travellers making cross-Channel journeys at the port of Dover have been urged to prepare for potential long waits as Christmas getaway disruption continues across the country.
P&O Ferries said there were estimated wait times of 60 minutes at border control.
The port has attributed the delay to a surge in demand for ferries after the Channel Tunnel rail link was closed on Thursday due to unscheduled industrial action by French workers, which ruined the travel plans of tens of thousands of people.
The ferry company advised travellers in a post on X: “There is an estimated wait time of 60mins to reach border control after entering the port.
“There are limited toilet facilities, we recommend stopping en route.
“Please come prepared with refreshments to make your wait more comfortable. Thank you for your patience.”
