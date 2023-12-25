Met Office gives verdict on snow tomorrow after warmest Christmas Eve in 20 years - live
16.5 million drivers are expected to have hit the road to get home in time for the holidays
The UK has seen its warmest Christmas Eve in over 20 years after Heathrow hit 15.3C, making it the warmest Christmas Eve since 1997.
Met Office forecaster Liam Eslick told the PA news agency: “It’s been an exceptionally mild couple of days across all of the UK, temperatures have been well above average for the time of year, the maximum for December being 7C.
“Temperatures today have reached 15C in quite a few locations across the UK, the highest being 15.3C in two locations – one in Heathrow and one in Cippenham, Berkshire.”
Christmas Day is also set to be the hottest in years with parts of the UK expected to hit 14C.
A White Christmas has been ruled out for most of the country, apart from the mountains of northern Scotland.
Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said: “The temperatures will peak today, there is a slight downward trend in temperatures for Christmas Day but we’re still expecting them to be comfortably above average.
“We’re looking at 13 and 14C tomorrow, we’re probably looking the warmest Christmas Day since 2016, when we actually hit 15.1C.”
Christmas Eve getaway travel chaos as rail staff shortage disrupts journeys
Millions of travellers are on the roads, railways and planes on Christmas Eve in the final travel surge before 25 December, Simon Calder reports:
Rail passengers in particular have faced a litany of problems in the build-up to Christmas, with Storm Pia combining with staff shortage to disrupt trains within Britain.
Eurostar made 30 cancellations to and from Continental Europe on Thursday, when the Channel Tunnel closed because of a strike – wrecking the plans of 25,000 passengers.
‘Up to 50% of services at risk of short-notice cancellation’ on London Northwestern Railway
Record long-distance coach links on Christmas Day
No trains will run in the UK on 25 December 2023. But many of the 20 million Brits without a car can enjoy better public transport on Christmas Day than ever – from Aberdeen to the Isle of Wight and South Wales to East Anglia.
The best service of all is on the Isle of Wight, with regular buses from 8am to midnight.
Our travel correspondent, Simon Calder, has rounded up the options:
Christmas Day travel: more options than ever with long-distance buses
Coach firms run record Christmas Day links, while Isle of Wight travellers get the best service
Domestic flights very thin on 25 December
Very few domestic flights will operate on Christmas Day. Those that do are mainly to connect with international services at London Heathrow.
British Airways is operating three flights each way between Edinburgh and Heathrow, and four each way linking Glasgow and Manchester with Heathrow.
Most fares are very high, but the 6.15am from Glasgow to London Heathrow is selling at only £55.
The warmest December 25 on record was 15.6C in 1920, while the highest Christmas Eve temperatures of 15.5C were set in Aberdeen and Banff in Scotland in 1931.
Mr Stroud said the UK is drawing in southern, warmer air.
Monday is set to be damp for much of the country, with heavy rain possible in Wales.
Two separate yellow wind warnings were issued by the Met Office in Scotland and northern and central areas of England for Christmas Eve, saying people should expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, while the rest of the country may see showers.
Forecasters say gusts of up to 56mph hit parts of the Isle of Wight and Northern Ireland on Sunday morning.
Wind speeds of up to 70mph were recorded in Scotland later in the day, reaching 60mph in the north-east of England.
Met Office forecast for Christmas Day
Will it snow tomorrow?
Meteorologist Liam Eslick said there may be snow on December 25 on mountains in Scotland but it is “not looking likely that there will be a white Christmas in England”.
He added that Christmas Day is expected to be a lot milder than usual, with the average December temperature between 7C and 8C, but the top temperature that could be seen this December 25 is 14C.
The warmest Christmas Day on record was 15.6C in 1920, so there is a “small chance” of it being a record, Mr Eslick added.
Most of the country will be damp on Monday, with heavy rain possible in Wales, though it is expected to brighten up after lunchtime.
Train travel chaos
Northern Trains has issued a Do Not Travel notice for seven of its routes in northwest England on Sunday, including Manchester Victoria to Chester and Crewe to Manchester Piccadilly due to train crew unavailability.
South Western Railway trains are recovering after an earlier track circuit failure on one of the nation’s busiest stretches of line, between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction.
Trains start winding down towards the late afternoon and through the evening. Services will be reaching their final destinations much earlier than on a normal Sunday. No trains will run on Christmas Day and very few lines are open on Boxing Day.
