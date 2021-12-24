Christmas UK travel news –live: Rail strikes and staff sickness creates chaos for trains and airports
Follow the latest updates as festive travellers face disruption
Festive travellers are facing disruption to Christmas getaway plans as a combination of industrial action and Omicron staff sickness has led to air and rail delays.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a strike by its members who are train managers and senior conductors at CrossCountry is being “solidly supported in all depots”.
The action means CrossCountry, which runs trains from Scotland and northern England via the Midlands to South Wales and southern England, is running a heavily reduced service on Christmas Eve.
The cancellation of train services by operators across Britain due to pandemic-related staff shortages also continues, with LNER, CrossCountry, Avanti West Coast, Northern, ScotRail, Southern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express among those affected.
Meanwhile, Network Rail is preparing to begin 370 engineering projects on the railways, which will also disrupt services.
Heathrow Airport will be cut off from the rail and Tube network on Christmas Day and Boxing Day due to Network Rail and Transport for London doing simultaneous work.
Weather warning as snow could see more travel disruption on Boxing Day
There could be more travel disruption around the corner as weather warnings for snow on Boxing Day are now in place for much of Scotland and northern England.
The Met Office is warning snow and strong winds could lead to disruption, with a yellow warning issued from about midnight to midday on 26 December.
Forecasters say some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow or ice, leading to longer journey times by car, as well as by bus and possibly train services. Some short term loss of power and other services is also possible.
Thousands of holidays axed over Omicron restrictions
Thousands of holidays during the festive period have been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions imposed by destinations.
Winter sports operator Crystal Ski has axed its trips to Austria departing on 27 December after the country introduced tougher entry requirements due to the Omicron variant.
Austria announced on Wednesday that arrivals from the UK will be required to quarantine for 10 days from Saturday unless they are fully vaccinated including a booster dose, and have evidence of a recent negative PCR test.
Cruise line MSC Cruises has cancelled four sailings from the UK by its ship MSC Magnifica due to pandemic restrictions across Europe.
The cruises, due to depart from Southampton on 21 and 28 December, and 4 and 11 January, were scheduled to call at France, Germany and the Netherlands.
The Netherlands has been put into lockdown until at least mid-January, while Germany has joined France in prohibiting UK tourists.
Meanwhile, Ryanair has reduced its planned January capacity by a third.
Millions embark on last-minute Christmas getaway
Millions of people are embarking on a last-gasp getaway to spend Christmas with friends and relatives.
The AA estimated there would be 17.8 million cars on UK roads today, as drivers making Christmas Eve leisure journeys and trips to buy presents compete for road space with commuters.
The worst queues were expected to take place in Wiltshire on the A303 between West Solstice Park and the A36, according to the RAC and traffic information supplier Inrix.
National Highways reported "severe" congestion on the M6 between Junctions 5 and 6 near Birmingham at 11.30am.
Why does travel always go wrong at Christmas?
You may find yourself wondering why travel always seems to go wrong at Christmas.
But is that actually the case? Our travel correspondent Simon Calder has taken a closer look in this piece:
Why does travel always go wrong at Christmas?
If only we had a 365-day travel system, the seasonal stress would be eased, writes Simon Calder
Train strike, Omicron and flight cancellations affect Brits’ festive plans
Festive travellers are facing disruption to Christmas getaway caused by a combination of industrial action and Omicron staff sickness.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a strike by its members who are train managers and senior conductors at CrossCountry is being “solidly supported in all depots”.
The action means CrossCountry, which runs trains from Scotland and northern England via the Midlands to South Wales and southern England, is running a heavily reduced service on Christmas Eve.
Hundreds of other trains are cancelled across Great Britain because so many rail staff are isolating because of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
Our travel correspondent Simon Calder has more details here:
Train strike, Omicron and flight cancellations affect Brits’ Christmas travel plans
Dozens of trains have been cancelled on CrossCountry due to a strike – with Rutland cut off from the national rail network
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the cancellations and delays facing those attempting to travel home for Christmas.
We’ll guide you through the latest travel news and updates throughout today.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies