First look at CrossCountry’s refurbished long-distance trains
Features include improved legroom, under-seat storage and integrated power sockets
CrossCountry has revealed details of its refurbished long-distance trains as part of a £75m upgrade to its fleet.
The updated Voyager fleet includes a fully refreshed interior and exterior design, such as new carpets, artwork and more efficient LED lighting.
New seating with increased legroom, improved under-seat storage and integrated power sockets have been added.
Passengers can also expect refurbished toilets and vestibules throughout the trains. New and upgraded onboard CCTV will also be added, as well as an automatic passenger counter.
These additions will be rolled out over the next two years on all 70 trains in CrossCountry’s long-distance fleet.
In 2025, CrossCountry trains made some 39.6 million journeys, calling at more than 100 stations across England, Scotland and Wales.
The rail company has received criticism in recent years, especially regarding overcrowding. The issue was particularly acute during its reduced timetable service in 2024, which was put in place to address reliability issues and clear the backlog of driver training.
At the time, the company acknowledged that the service had “fallen below the standards our passengers should expect from us” due to frequent on-the-day cancellations.
Since then, the rail company has introduced extra services, more carriages on long-distance routes and nine extra Voyager trains in May 2025, which equated to an additional 28,0000 seats per week.
CrossCountry’s managing director, Shiona Rolfe, said that the refurbishments are part of its ongoing “commitment to improving the experience for everyone who travels with us”.
“The Voyager fleet has served passengers well for more than two decades and these upgrades will ensure it continues to meet modern expectations for comfort, sustainability and security.
“We’re proud to be investing in the future of long-distance rail travel and look forward to welcoming passengers on board our refreshed trains.”
CrossCountry will be the last train operator to be nationalised under the government’s new Great British Railways, which will replace the current model of mostly private train firms.
It is expected to be nationalised when its franchise contract ends in October 2027.
