Passenger on world’s largest cruise ship goes overboard near Florida coast

A passenger has gone overboard on the largest cruise ship in the world, Royal Carribean’s Wonder of the Seas, while off the coast of Cuba.

An unidentified guest went overboard late on Tuesday, the second day of a seven-day trip sailing from Port Canaveral in Florida, Royal Caribbean said.

“The ship’s crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities,” the company said.

Royal Caribbean said they have been working with the US Coast Guard. However, a spokesperson for the South Florida branch of the US Coast Guard also said that it is the Cuban Border Guard that is responsible for the search, as the incident occurred in their territorial waters, Insider reports.

The passengers on this 230,000-ton cruise ship are reported to have said that their original journey had already been diverted due to Hurricane Idalia.

The ship also made an emergency stop on the Cayman Islands yesterday, as a guest needed to debark for a medical emergency, Royal Caribbean told Cayman Compass.

An “Oscar! Oscar! Oscar!” call, which signifies an overboard emergency was reported around 9pm EDT, says industry blog Cruise Hive.

A three-hour search was operated by the crew in the water using spotlights, small craft and watches, after the ship turned around to retrace its route.

The Wonder of the Seas is a 1,188 feet long ship, with 18 decks and enough space to accommodate 7,000 passengers and 2,300 crew members. Royal Caribbean is planning to set sail an even larger ship, the Icon of the Seas, next year, breaking the Wonder’s record.

Another incident earlier this month occurred when an Indian woman died after she allegedly jumped off Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship.

Reeta Sahani, 64, was declared missing in the middle of the night after her husband, Jakesh Sahani, 70, woke to find her not in their cabin. Her family confirmed later on that she had died.

In June, a 42-year-old woman had to be rescued after she fell off the Mariner of the Seas, another Royal Caribbean vessel. She went overboard 25 miles south of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Further incidents have also occurred on the cruise ships Carnival Magic, Carnival Elation and Emerald Princess, in which only one person was successfully found and rescued.

It is estimated that 19 people go overboard on cruise ships each year, and only around four people are rescued, according to Insider.

The high amount of people falling off large ships has sparked debates surrounding cruise ships and whether they should be fitted with detection devices to alert crew if incidents like this happen.

“All cruise lines use a variety of measures to maintain a safe environment on board cruise ships, including physical barriers around the periphery of external decks and balconies, video surveillance systems in public areas, and trained crew members who can respond quickly to an unsafe situation or emergency,” a spokesperson for Cruise Lines International Association informed Insider.