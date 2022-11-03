Jump to content

Crew ‘in tears’ after last flight takes off from Doncaster Sheffield airport before shut down

This South Yorkshire airport was recently voted best in the UK

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Thursday 03 November 2022 10:38
<p>Doncaster Sheffield airport will officially close on 5 November</p>

Doncaster Sheffield airport will officially close on 5 November

(Getty Images)

Crew were “in tears” as the last flight out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport departed on Saturday 31 October to Katowice in Poland, signalling its impending permanent closure.

The move was announced in September, despite former Prime Minister Liz Truss vowing to save Doncaster Sheffield from shutting its doors for good.

The airport was also recently voted best in the UK in a poll by Which? Travel, based on people’s experiences travelling during the peak summer holiday season.

Staff have been sharing their dismay, with one worker, @TateFrostMatty, posting on Twitter that 1 November was the last shift they worked, saying, “it’s utterly heartbreaking to leave and say goodbye.”

Holidaymakers were also frustrated by the closure, with one telling BBC Look North: “I’m disgusted. It’s a waste of a good runway.

“A lot of people use it. The crew on our flight were on their penultimate flight and they were in tears.”

Although there had been initial hopes of a last minute take-over to save the airport, owners Peel Group have said: “We are currently not in possession of what could be considered a credible offer”.

A petition set up to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport has now reached over 105,000 signatures and the impact on the South Yorkshire community is expected to include the loss of at least 800 jobs.

Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley and Shadow Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh said the closure is “truly a slap in the face to the hundreds of people whose jobs currently hang in the balance.”

Haigh added: “The Government has repeatedly refused to meet with the mayor of South Yorkshire and with other regional leaders to discuss what options are open.”

The mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones tweeted yesterday: “We are committed to continuing to work through every stage of this process in our efforts to save @DSA_Airport.” Jones added that Doncaster council would begin the process of initiating a CPO (compulsory purchase order), which would be a longer term option due to it being open to legal challenge and taking around two years to put into motion.

A compulsory purchase order is a a legal process which allows private or public bodies to acquire property or land without the owner’s consent.

Jones said: “As has been previously stated, it has been made clear to @PeelLandP that if there is no collaborative arrangement for the airport’s future, then @MyDoncaster will be initiating the process for a CPO.”

The airport is set to officially close following the final flight arriving into Doncaster Sheffield on Saturday 5 November.

